apc and Newburyport Bank to Share Talent Optimization Tactics in Upcoming Webinar

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ath Power Consulting , a recognized leader in customer and employee research and training, is pleased to announce a free online webinar, Unlocking Talent Optimization, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 12:00pm EST. With the talent war alive and well, companies across all industries are fighting on two fronts: Hiring and Retention. In this webinar, you'll hear first-hand from Kimberly Bryan, AVP, Learning and Development Partner, at Newburyport Bank, a financial institution serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Kimberly will share how her organization deployed a successful Talent Optimization strategy, the tools that were used, and the remarkable results they have achieved. apc will also provide recommended best practices based on more than two decades of conducting employee research and training for many of the most recognizable organizations in North America.

Professionals across all industries who are involved in human resources, talent optimization, hiring, recruiting, training, or overall employee strategy are encouraged to attend this live, interactive event.

Topics to be covered include:

Why a Talent Optimization Strategy is a key for success, and best practices for implementing one

Which Talent Optimization tools are proven to get results

How Talent Optimization has changed hiring practices

The role Coaching plays in Retention

Ways to justify the ROI of Talent Optimization

Following the webinar, attendees will receive a complimentary white paper, and will be able to take an individual talent assessment free of charge. A custom report of their results will be sent via email.

To register for this webinar, please visit: https://athpower.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iGfsU5yfQGKrTPpgongteg.

ath Power Consulting (apc)

Since 1997, apc has helped over 1,000 organizations in both the public and private sectors measure and improve customer and employee experience, deepen engagement, develop leaders, and optimize talent. We've designed and delivered some of the largest, most complex, research and training initiatives in North America, supporting many of the most recognized organizations, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, TD Bank, Irving Oil, American Family Insurance, Dunkin', The Department of Commerce, and The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. People are what ultimately determine the success of any organization and we power the human experience to achieve true organizational and cultural transformation. Check us out at athpower.com .

Contact:

Jessica Hamel

jhamel@athpower.com

