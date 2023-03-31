JS Global Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

HONG KONG, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a world-leading producer of small household appliances that operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"I am pleased with all we accomplished in 2022 while navigating a challenging global macro environment," said Wang Xuning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JS Global. "We continued to grow market share in both existing and new categories across the key markets in which we operate. Major product launches in 2022 have already seen incredible success, as they were a key factor in driving a strong finish to the year and are now providing us with significant momentum in 2023. JS Global is highly differentiated by the strength of our brands and our high quality, rapid product innovation that consistently delivers extraordinary value to our consumers globally. We look forward to 2023 as we remain focused on our strategy to deliver sustainable, long-term growth by driving increased sales of our existing products as well as combining powerful technology with appealing designs to develop innovative new products."

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Commentary

Revenue was US$5,041.2 million for the fiscal year, a decrease of 2.1% compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 0.7%.

Profit was US$357.5 million for the fiscal year, a decrease of 22.4% versus the prior year period.

Adjusted Net Profit was US$425.6 million for the fiscal year, a decrease of 15.3% versus the prior year period.

Profit Attributed to Owners of the Parent was US$332.3 million for the fiscal year, a decrease of 21.0% versus the prior year period.

Adjusted Net Profit Attributed to Owners of the Parent was US$393.8 million for the fiscal year, a decrease of 15.1% versus the prior year period.

EBITDA was US$624.5 million for the fiscal year, a decrease of 12.2% versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$673.0 million for the fiscal year, a decrease of 8.2% versus the prior year period.

Recent Business Highlights

JS Global's revenue has grown by 67.1 % compared to 2019 led by the continued success and expansion of the Shark and Ninja brands, as well as gross profit growth of 66.9% compared to 2019.

Shark brand remains the #1 vacuum brand in the U.S., while Ninja brand continues to be the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances in the U.S. Our market share within cleaning appliances grew from 32.0% to 34.6%1, cooking appliances declined from 27.4% to 26.2%2, and food preparation appliances grew from 33.4% to 36.1%3 in the U.S.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2022 , cash and cash equivalents were US$504.1 million , outstanding debt (total borrowings) was US$857.1 million , and gearing ratio (calculated as the total debt (including interest- bearing bank borrowings and lease liabilities) divided by total equity) was 45.6%.

Capital expenditures were US$165.3 million for the fiscal year, compared to US$ 149.6 million in the prior year period.

JS Global had 3,447,463,000 fully diluted shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 .

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) is a world-leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fifth globally in the small home appliance industry and third among small home appliance-focused companies.4 It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK), a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (Stock code: 002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 28 years of experience and over 10,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen appliances. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK), a leader in small household appliance innovation.

