Quantum Computing Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary QI Solutions Joins Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition

LEESBURG, Va., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), ("QCI" or the "Company"), a first-to-market full-stack photonic-based quantum computing and solutions company, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, QI Solutions, which focuses on federal projects, joined the Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) as a non-traditional defense company that offers a suite of quantum services, ranging from quantum computing to quantum sensing, imaging, and cybersecurity.

The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)'s mission is to act as a united voice for Arizona's defense and industrial communities. The organization unites Arizona's massive defense community and its stakeholders, which is home to six military installations, four national guard operations and 1,250 defense contractors, specializing in numerous fields including electronic systems, smart automation, precision machining and advanced materials. The Arizona defense industry produces 76,000+ direct and indirect jobs and generates $10B in economic impact.

"We are proud to join AZDIC to help collaborate with the defense community in Arizona and carry on the legacy of the late great Senator McCain," said QI Solutions President Sean Gabeler. "We see countless opportunities for quantum solutions in the defense community and honored to be part of this organization."

About Quantum Computing Inc.

QCI is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company is on a path to delivering an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications, using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI's experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Quantum Innovative Solutions

QIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a newly established supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

About Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)

The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) is a coalition of regional organizations inspired by Senator McCain, comprising the defense and mining industries, military, veterans and more, to act as a united voice and advocate for regional and national security efforts. Founding members include West Valley Defense Alliance (WVDA), Mesa Industry & Defense Council (MIDC), Southern Arizona Defense Alliance (SADA), and Yuma 50 with industry partners Raytheon, Boeing, and LG Energy. Together, these groups work closely to foster innovation and advocate for those providing critical resources and services to the US national security efforts. AZDIC's mission is to unify the AZ defense industry and its stakeholders to help secure both AZ regional and national security through better communication and policy reform. For more information on AZDIC, email Lynndy Smith at LS@joinGDIC.org.

