Malwarebytes Launches WorldBytes for Real-Life Threat Assessments

Users can scan their physical environment to discover real-world cyber dangers with a side of humor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, is taking the next great leap in security with the launch of WorldBytes, a best-in-class, first-of-its-kind, next-generation mobile security application that takes the malware scanning technologies that customers know and love and applies them to the first frontier of human evolution: real life interactions. Powered by Malwarebytes and next-level AI technology, users can use their mobile devices to scan the world around them and get real-time threat assessments of anything and everything – including questionable Tinder dates, the unlabeled sauce at the back of their fridge and their neighborhood cat. The responses, powered by ChatGPT, humorously explain the potential cyber risks lurking within.

Download WorldBytes: try.malwarebytes.com/worldbytes

"We're proud of our powerful malware scanning engine and the peace of mind it gives users by stopping threats on their devices," said Mark Beare, General Manager of Consumer, Malwarebytes. "We took that same idea and brought it to the physical world with WorldBytes. Users can reveal the hidden cyber threats around them in a humorous way, helping to make cybersecurity accessible and relevant for all."

Malwarebytes believes that cybersecurity can be effective, yet simple and intuitive for users. A recently launched campaign, "Protection You Can Trust," leverages humor again to make cybersecurity engaging and accessible for all. The campaign's first two films poke fun at some of the internet's most notorious troublemakers and illustrate how — with just a few clicks in Malwarebytes — you can scan, clean and protect your device, shutting down cyber threats and scams. Watch them on YouTube.

While we can't give users real threat intelligence on everyday objects, we hope they enjoy playing with WorldBytes. Consumers ready to protect their devices from malware, ransomware, spyware and other cyberthreats can learn more at www.malwarebytes.com/for-home.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions and its world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe. The effectiveness and ease-of-use of Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent third parties including MITRE Engenuity , MRG Effitas , AVLAB , AV-TEST ( consumer and business ), Gartner Peer Insights , G2 Crowd and CNET . The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

