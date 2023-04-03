Deep 6 AI Appoints Jason Colbert New Chief Technology Officer

PASADENA, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep 6 AI, the leader in clinical trial acceleration software, announced Jason Colbert is joining the company as the new Chief Technology Officer.

Jason joins Deep 6 AI with more than 25 years of deep technology experience. Most recently, Jason was the Chief Technology Officer at Reveleer, a healthcare data and analytics company, where he and his team spent seven years building out AI and data SaaS applications which securely connected healthcare organizations, providers and payors to scale their operations. Prior to Reveleer, Jason spent time in leadership roles at Public Storage and Fox Broadcasting. At Deep 6 AI, Jason will lead the further development and implementation of Deep 6 AI's clinical trials acceleration software, connecting healthcare organizations, life sciences companies, CROs and patients within a shared, private and secure ecosystem.

"We're delighted to have Jason on the team," said CEO Wout Brusselaers. "He brings a deep understanding of scalable platform architecture, clinical data connectivity, agile app development and a truly client- and people-centric leadership style."

"What an incredible time to be joining Deep 6 AI," said Jason Colbert. "I'm excited to be working on a truly cutting-edge technology with perhaps the largest collection of unstructured clinical data. The mission to bring new cures to patients faster by making the broken clinical trials process more data- and tech-driven resonates with me and the entire Deep 6 AI team."

Deep 6 AI is the leader in clinical trial acceleration software which connects dozens of leading healthcare organizations and life science companies in a precision research ecosystem to bring life-saving therapies to patients faster. The company applies artificial intelligence to structured and unstructured EHR data to identify the right patients and sites for clinical trials in real time.

