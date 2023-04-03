Whipshots™ and BuzzBallz® Announce "Whip the Ballz" Campaign Supporting Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

The campaign will educate consumers on the leading cancer in men and donate to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands announced today that WhipshotsTM, the innovative vodka-infused whipped cream, is teaming up with ready to drink cocktail trailblazer BuzzBallz® to launch "Whip the Ballz," a campaign developed to raise awareness around the most common, yet most treatable form of cancer in men. As April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, the two spirits brands are joining forces to support those fighting testicular cancer and remind others to get checked with a playful social media and retail campaign.

Retailers nationwide have signed on to display Whipshots and BuzzBallz together in locations across the country during the month of April. To help further amplify the activation, a social media campaign has been created encouraging consumers to create their own original drink with Whipshots and Buzzballz. For each post featuring #WHIPTHEBALLZ, Whipshots will donate to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

"BuzzBallz and Whipshots together are the total package. These are two very fun, innovative brands coming together to support an important cause. We are so excited to see what comes from this ballsy campaign," says Yashika Maru, BuzzBallz Marketing Manager.

"Testicular Cancer Awareness Month is observed in April to encourage men to perform monthly testicular self-exams. We are incredibly grateful to partner with Whipshots and BuzzBallz for this April! Awareness, Support and Survivorship is the primary mission of Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation," says Kim Jones, Founder and CEO of TCAF. "Testicular Cancer is the leading cancer in men ages 15 – 44, can strike any age from infancy to elderly, yet it's hardly talked about. Every year in the U.S. approximately 9,900 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer with a survival rate of 95% when detected early. It is important to remove the stigma associated with testicular cancer and educate others about the importance of monthly self-exams and early detection. Awareness and early detection are key!"

"Being able to raise awareness for Testicular Cancer is something that is not overly common, let alone in the spirits industry," says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. "We are proud to be partnering with BuzzBallz to help further educate consumers, both male and female, on the disease and ways to check and help prevent more diagnoses."

Whipshots burst onto the market in December 2021 in partnership with global artist and icon Cardi B, being a vodka-infused whipped cream with a 10% Alc./Vol that does not require refrigeration. In October 2022, the brand surpassed one million cans sold in under one year, exceeding all internal projections. Whipshots is available in over 10,000 retail locations, as well as online at whipshots.com .

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating and acquiring behavior-changing products and technologies. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About WhipshotsTM

Developed by Starco Brands, WhipshotsTM is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. WhipshotsTM is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow WhipshotsTM @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company's mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com , www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com .

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products and brands with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; and Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTC stock exchange, Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

About Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation

Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation is a nonprofit compassionately dedicated in the fight against testicular cancer since 2009 through awareness and outreach, promoting the importance of monthly self-exams for early detection, support and guidance to patients and families, providing a resource for the medical community, providing financial assistance to those in need and continuing to save lives.

