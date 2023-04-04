Causal IQ and Neutronian Partner to Prove Privacy-Safe Data Delivers Better Campaign Performance

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, in partnership with Neutronian, an independent data verification platform, announced today they have proved that leveraging verified high-quality, privacy-safe data achieves better campaign results. In Q4 2022, Causal IQ and Neutronian partnered to transparently test data from providers that received Neutronian Certification on a variety of campaigns. Results have shown campaigns using Neutronian certified data made a significant difference in campaign performance compared to when unverified data was leveraged, demonstrating that privacy compliant, high-quality data better delivers on advertiser KPIs.

With privacy laws going into effect across different states, ensuring the data they are leveraging is of the highest quality and privacy compliant is top-of-mind for advertisers. Neutronian developed a standardized method for ad buyers to benchmark their partners through their certification audit. Neutronian Certification is a comprehensive, independent verification of data quality and compliance based on the Neutronian Quality Index framework. Multiple categories are reviewed during their audit process and data providers that meet or exceed baseline criteria in each area receive Neutronian Certification.

"We are excited to partner with Causal IQ to prove that selecting data providers based on verification of their quality and privacy compliance not only mitigates business risk but also positively impacts campaign performance," said Lisa Abousaleh, Co-CEO and Founder of Neutronian. "We look forward to continuing to work together to raise the bar for data decisioning from the current status quo, which is often based solely on price and scale, to a future state where data quality and privacy are also included as key considerations."

As the buy-side partner, Causal IQ examined the impact that upfront data verification can have on campaign performance. For their test methodology, Causal IQ selected campaigns with travel, financial service, and telco clients, and used strategies to test targeting Neutronian certified data segments against non-certified third-party segments. Initial performance testing in each of these verticals showed that the Neutronian certified segments significantly outperformed non-Neutronian certified data targeting options for engagement and conversion KPIs.

For Causal IQ, this partnership will provide more transparency and confidence when selecting third-party data providers to match to their user profiles leveraged for targeting on client campaigns. It will also allow them to measure the impact of data privacy and quality on campaign performance and enable campaign optimization based on these factors.

"As an advocate for our clients, we always want to ensure that high quality data is being utilized for their marketing efforts," said Jennifer Laing, VP of Operations at Causal IQ. "The ability to layer in Neutronian certified data partners allows us to provide additional value and mitigate the risk for our clients, but at the end of the day, performance is what drives our decisions and optimizations. We were excited to partner with Neutronian on this industry-leading effort to prove that data quality, privacy and safety have a positive impact on campaign performance and should be key considerations when making data decisions moving forward."

