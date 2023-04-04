Field-Leading Expert on Post Traumatic Stress Awarded Outstanding Achievement by American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella, a leader in treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) & Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) announces today that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eugene Lipov, has been awarded Outstanding Achievement in Research by the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP).

Dr. Lipov was awarded with the honor after introducing the groundbreaking "Special Operations Force (SOF) Protocol" at the annual ASIPP conference . This biological treatment was developed specifically to treat the Special Forces cohort for TBI and PTSD.

"PTSD and TBI in our special operations forces is no longer a life sentence," explains Dr. Lipov. "These once debilitating challenges can now be treated successfully in a rapid fashion using the SOF Protocol, which combines the benefits of Ketamine and Dual Sympathetic Reset, an advanced version of SGB, for a synergistic effect."

Lipov's multi-modality protocol combines scientific research, biology, psychology and decades of medical expertise to address the repeated exposure to trauma and blast injuries specific to the Special Forces community. Treatment involves the strategic sequencing of four Ketamine Therapy infusions and two Dual Sympathetic Reset procedures over a period of five days.

The data shows an average reduction of 28 points in PCL-5 at 6-months whereas 10 points is considered clinically significant to demonstrate the success of a PTSD intervention. The results also show prolonged reduction of PTSD symptoms, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and cognitive disfunction at one year.

ASIPP 2023 marks the first time the Stella SOF Protocol was presented at a medical conference.

"Stella's mission is to deliver cutting-edge care for emotional trauma and mental health challenges," said Stella CEO, Philippe Sanchez. "We are proud to see Dr. Lipov's pioneering work has been recognized by field-leading experts at ASIPP."

MORE ABOUT STELLA: Stella is committed to delivering better mental health care through responsible innovation. Stella's team of board certified physicians, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, and tireless advocates provide comprehensive care across 35+ USA locations, in Israel and Australia. www.stellacenter.com

