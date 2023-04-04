SKULLCANDY CELEBRATES EVOLUTION OF CANNABIS CULTURE WITH LIMITED STRAIN OF HIGH-GRADE BUDS

Grind True Wireless Earbuds Reimagined for 420 in Legendary Limited-Edition Haze Colorway

PARK CITY, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, announced today the release of limited-edition Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds inspired by the legendary Indica-dominant Purple Haze strain. The drop celebrates increasing acceptance of the cannabis lifestyle with a display-worthy look that exudes a kick-back-and-chill vibe. The exclusive buds have rolled out globally and are available for $89.99 MSRP on Skullcandy.com, just in time for 420.

"From dirtbags with dirtweed to a full-blown lifestyle movement, cannabis culture has come a long way and Skullcandy has been there for it all," said Derek Steiner, director of global brand partnerships, Skullcandy. "Leaning on the iconic Purple Haze strain for inspiration, it's no coincidence our 420 limited-edition Grind HAZE buds look good enough to smoke. They also pass the vibe check thanks to hands-free voice control, which makes it easy to maintain a chill atmosphere while mellowing out to a relaxed playlist."

The 420-focused Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds are backed by Skullcandy's voice-driven platform, Skull-iQ™. With a simple "Hey Skullcandy'' command, users can play or pause content, accept or reject calls, launch Spotify and more, all without lifting a finger–doesn't get much more mellow than that. Plus, over-the-air updates provide the freshest features as soon as they're available.

The limited-edition Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds give off a "buds in a jar" display-worthy look enhanced by a clear-color, smoked gray case. The "Haze" colorway features a silvery, sage green coloring with a luxuriant texture and is enhanced by purple accents and striking orange highlights, reminiscent of the iconic Purple Haze strain that is undoubtedly going to take center stage this 420 holiday.

Limited-Edition Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds – $89.99 MSRP

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology – Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, and more

Over-the-Air Updates – Update earbuds via the Skullcandy App to add new features for enhanced functionality and to extend the life of the earbuds

Premium Audio Quality – Experience supreme sound thanks to expertly-tuned acoustic drivers, dual noise-reducing microphones for natural and clear call quality and a noise-isolating fit

Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 9 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 31 hours in the charging case

Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability via the Skullcandy App by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

USB-C Rapid Charging Case – For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology – If an earbud is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app

For more information on Skullcandy, visit www.Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Sub Category: Stereo Headphones; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Nov. 1, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022, (12mo) combined.

About Skullcandy® Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

