AgroFresh Builds Upon Senior Leadership Through Executive Appointments

Four Key Leadership Appointments Enhance Capabilities in Global Operations, Information Technology, Digital Solutions and Global Talent

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., the global leader in near-and post-harvest produce freshness solutions with a mission to reduce food loss and waste, announced four key appointments to its senior leadership team. These new leaders will strengthen AgroFresh's leadership and enhance its capabilities in global operations, manufacturing, information technology (IT), digital solutions, and human resources.

AgroFresh's recent leadership appointees will further advance the company’s vision to be the leader in the post-harvest segment of the fresh fruit and produce industry. (PRNewswire)

"As part of our growth strategy, we have appointed new leaders to our senior team who will bolster our capabilities and enhance our ability to support our customers," says Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer. "As a global company with operations, employees and customers of varying sizes and complexities across the major produce-growing regions, it is imperative that we have leaders with the experience and expertise to both enable our business and to better our ability to enable our customers' business. These new leaders will help strengthen our operations from supply chain and external supplier relationships to direct customer service support; lead our global IT strategy; continue to advance our FreshCloud™ digital quality platform and help bring the best talent to our organization. In addition, our global training and development program will equip our colleagues worldwide with skills needed to be the best they can be in support of our customers."

Enhancing Operations and Customer Service Across the Globe

Ian MacKellar, Chief Operations Officer – In his role at the Company, Mr. MacKellar will lead the Global Operations group and will ensure the Company delivers consistent, high-quality products and service that differentiate AgroFresh from the competition to over 3,700 customers worldwide. Mr. MacKellar has over 30 years of manufacturing and supply chain experience. Most recently, he was the site leader for Pfizer's McPherson facility in Kansas—one of the largest COVID-19 vaccine production facilities. Mr. MacKellar is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has been successful in delivering transformational improvements in operational performance and cost. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University.

Strengthening the Impact of Global Information Technology

Claudio Rodrigues, Chief Information Officer – In his position at the Company, Mr. Rodrigues will use his 29 years of IT and cybersecurity experience to strengthen the focus and impact of AgroFresh's global IT strategy. He most recently served as executive director and head of IT for Noven Pharmaceutical. Prior to Noven, Mr. Rodrigues held several senior level positions with Stiefel and Pfizer in Corporate IT (CIT). Mr. Rodrigues holds a B.S. in Computer and Information Science from The Ohio State University and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Expanding Focus on Digital AgTech Solutions

Bradford Warner, Executive Director of Digital and Data Business – In his role at the Company, Mr. Warner will lead efforts in the development and execution of a comprehensive digital business strategy and identify new opportunities for AgroFresh to expand its leading end-to-end digital quality inspection platform, FreshCloud, to new regions and in new crops. Mr. Warner has more than 25 years of experience and most recently led the commercial development of agricultural data-as-a-service and ESG offerings for AGI Digital. Mr. Warner holds a B.A. from Truman State University and an M.A. from Old Dominion University.

Developing Top Talent Globally

Kristi Reinholz, Chief Human Capital Officer – In her role at the Company, Ms. Reinholz will lead the global Human Capital strategies to attract, develop and retain an innovative customer-focused organization to deliver the AgroFresh mission and meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. Most recently, Ms. Reinholz served as the Chief People Officer for Unilever North America and brings more than 25 years of building high-performing teams and cultures across Pharmaceuticals, Beauty, and CPG companies. She holds a B.A. degree in Psychology from Elon University.

Lewis further commented, "These new leaders complement previous changes that we've made to our senior leadership team in the areas of Commercial and R&D over the last 18 months. We now have our senior team complete to further advance our vision to be the leader in the post-harvest segment of the fresh fruit and produce industry."

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to reduce food loss/waste and conserve the planet's resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

