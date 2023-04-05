DOYLE TO AUCTION THE COLLECTION OF WHITNEY ROBINSON AND MARK KARIMZADEH ON APRIL 19

New York Auction Showcases 20 Years of Collecting by Influential Design and Fashion Editors

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers has announced the landmark auction of The Collection of Whitney Robinson & Marc Karimzadeh on Wednesday, April 19 at 10am.

Marc Karimzadeh and Whitney Robinson (left-right) (PRNewswire)

After twenty years of collecting around the world, former design editor and real estate developer and global brand consultant Whitney Robinson and CFDA Editorial and Communications Director Marc Karimzadeh have decided to auction the contents of their insanely stylish and bold New York City apartment decorated by Miles Redd & David Kaihoi and their former East Hampton residence. Living with and loving these objects for the past two decades, they are ready to share their special collection with discerning collectors from around the globe.

Commenting on the scope of the collection, Whitney observes, "It represents an incredible amalgamation of twenty years of passionate collecting while I was editor of Elle Décor, Town & Country and House Beautiful and my husband Marc was an editor of Women's Wear Daily and W magazine, and all the travels we took for those publications."

"Wherever we've been, we love to look at shops, we love to look at antiques," adds Marc. "And we always come home with something that feels special and reminds us of those special times we've had when we travel."

Among the collection's highlights are an important circa 1930 walnut secretaire and chair by Gio Ponti, a monumental nine-fold screen by Piero Fornasetti, and a set of ten oak 'Wishbone' chairs by Hans Wegner. Additional furnishings include iconic examples of Modern and Contemporary design by Arne Jacobsen, Chris Wolston, Aero Saarinen, Ted Muehling, Haas Brothers and Isamu Noguchi. Also noteworthy is an extensive collection of lavishly illustrated books on fashion and design.

The collection offers a range of Contemporary sculpture and paintings by Pedro Friedeberg, Daniel Arsham, Tyler Hayes, Sebastian Black and Russell Crotty.

Certain to attract attention is an exquisite brooch by Schlumberger, Tiffany & Co. designed as a glittering gold, blue paillonné enamel, diamond and gem-set camel.

Whitney reflects, "It's time after twenty years of passionate collecting to share all of these incredible pieces."

The public is invited to the exhibition on view Saturday, April 15 through Monday, April 17 at Doyle, located at 175 East 87th Street in New York. Interested bidders can browse the catalogue online and place bids at Doyle.com

