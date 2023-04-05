EGGO® INTRODUCES THREE FRESH NEW FLAVOR INNOVATIONS PERFECT FOR EVERY OCCASION

The delicious new lineup Includes Eggo® Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffles, Eggo® Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles and Eggo® Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggo® is celebrating spring with three fresh new flavors that are sure to delight this season and give parents even more ways to make mornings easier with something for everyone in the family. Hitting shelves this April, these new innovations are inspired by fan-favorite flavors, from fruity faves to vanilla (and chocolatey)-flavored classics, including: Eggo® Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffles, Eggo® Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles and Eggo® Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles.

Whether you're hosting a festive brunch, rushing out the door in need of an on-the-go snack or simply setting up an extra delicious breakfast before school, these delectable new flavors will take mornings to the next level, no matter the occasion. The best part? The prep requires nothing more than a toaster (and in the case of the new Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffles, no toaster at all).

GET TO KNOW THE FRESH NEW LINE-UP

Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles

Following last year's launch of Eggo's first-ever, no-toaster-needed Grab & Go waffles, the brand is releasing a new Vanilla Bean Grab & Go waffle. These Liege-style waffles are Belgian-inspired street food staples that feature a golden brioche dough and are baked through with crunchy bits of pearl sugar, real butter and infused with vanilla flavor. These waffles don't need a toaster and are the perfect mess-free breakfast for parents on the go – plus, they stay fresh at room temperature for up to 15 days once taken out of the freezer.

Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles

The new Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles are crisp, fluffy mini waffles crafted with mouthwatering strawberry and blueberry flavors. Toast these fun-sized waffles for kids on-the-go or grab a plate and drizzle with maple syrup for a deliciously easy breakfast even the pickiest eater will love.

Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles

The new Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles are golden and fluffy waffles made with banana flavor and chocolatey chips, sure to please any banana or chocolate lover. These delicious waffles are the perfect breakfast to start your morning off with something sweet.

"We know finding a quick and easy breakfast option the whole family will love on hectic mornings is hard," said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director with Eggo. "Our fresh new flavors offer the perfect waffle for every occasion – from a festive spring brunch to an on-the-go breakfast – helping parents L'Eggo of breakfast stress. Because with a new flavor for everyone, Eggo is the one thing both parents and kids can rely on to go right in the morning."

WHERE TO SHOP EGGO'S LATEST

Be on the lookout for the new Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles, Berry Blast Mini Toast, with a suggested retail price of $3.59, and the Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffle for $5.99 in freezer aisles nationwide this April.

