Envista Smile Project Donates $50,000 to Dr. Robert Tanner Freeman Scholarship

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DTA Foundation is excited to announce that Envista Smile Project has donated $50,000 to the Dr. Robert Tanner Freeman Scholarship, which aims to increase diversity in the dental field. Envista's contribution to this scholarship aligns with its philanthropic mission–to improve the smiles and oral health of disadvantaged communities by supporting increased access to oral care and oral health education.

People of color are greatly underrepresented among the dentist and hygienist workforces. According to a Journal of American Dental Association study, Elevating dentistry through diversity, "Today, dental schools have student populations that are more diverse but still do not reflect the current U.S. population. And it does not seem to be moving in that direction."

The Dr. Robert Tanner Freeman Scholarship aims to change that by providing scholarships to underrepresented minorities looking to start their dental education. The initiative was established by the DTA Foundation in June 2021, in partnership with the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to increase diversity and improve access to the oral healthcare profession.

"Black dentists are significantly underrepresented in the United States," said Sarah Miller, Executive Director, DTA Foundation. "That is why the support of this scholarship is crucial for diversifying the dental field. We are grateful for this the gift from Envista Smile Project and look forward to expanding this partnership in the future."

Launched in July 2021, Envista Smile Project is a philanthropic foundation dedicated to providing oral health education to underserved communities around the world. In 2022, the non-profit organization donated more than $650,000 in charitable giving. In 2022 the Smile project also:

Provided free dental care to more than 600 patients in need in the Dominican Republic .

Donated goods for cleaning, cavity prevention and treatment, and consumables to Heartland Dental supporting their "Free Dentistry Day".

Partnered with the Special Olympics, New Jersey providing access to a Nomad portable x-ray.

"We are proud to support the Dr. Robert Tanner Freeman Scholarship and to empower the future generation of students pursuing a career in dentistry," said Amir Aghdaei, Envista CEO and Envista Smile Project Chairman. "We look forward to seeing how these students will make a positive difference in dentistry for years to come."

If you are interested in supporting this scholarship, contact Sarah Miller, Executive Director, at sarahmiller@dentaltradealliance.org or (703) 379-7755.

Envista Smile Project is a philanthropic foundation helping to create access to oral care through a dedicated team of dental professionals and Envista employees, donations of treatment, preventive care, dental products, and oral health education for underserved communities around the world. www.envistasmileproject.com.

The DTA Foundation's mission is to enable access to, empower personal ownership of, and increase utilization of oral healthcare. The DTA Foundation works to achieve this mission through strategic partnerships, research, and education. www.dtafoundation.org.

