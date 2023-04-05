GNC Reimagines the Retail Roadmap with Fleet of New Store Openings Powered by Innovation

Company brings expert in-store experience outside of store walls through industry leading enhancements

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people commit to a proactive and continuous wellness routine, demonstrating a shift in mindset and shopping preferences, GNC is adapting its global platform in service of customers' journey to Live Well. Driven by the opening of 75 new stores in 2022, several dozen in 2023 year-to-date, 88 new commitments, and another 15 agreements anticipated by year-end, GNC is building momentum for the future.

GNC Live Well Since 1935 (PRNewswire)

To deliver a modern, consumer-centric experience, GNC has redesigned the role of its brick and mortar locations, leveraging them as home bases from which innovative, tech-driven selling solutions are launched. And although each new store offers full retail capabilities and expert coaching, GNC has also extended the in-store experience through the introduction of a new social selling tool and mobile point-of-sale (POS) system:

Social selling – Through Salesfloor, GNC is bridging and integrating the GNC.com and in-store coaching experience. Shoppers can speak with 100 of the company's incredible coaches through real-time chat functionality or video calls during which GNC experts walk through the store to help consumers build a routine and complete the transaction virtually.

Point of sale – GNC launched, and continues to enhance, its fully mobile POS system which allows for curb side pickup, same day delivery, and online sales at GNC.com. With units available in every GNC district, the mobile POS enables coaches to sell beyond the store, including the capability to consult and sell products at external events.

"Our brick and mortar locations play a fundamental role in our business far beyond serving as a retail destination," Nate Frazier, Chief Operating Officer, GNC, said. "The improvements we've made from a tech standpoint allow us to untether ourselves from the physical store to be more active in the community and sell outside of our four walls to capture consumer interest wherever they want to shop."

These enhancements are built upon the successful launch of GNC's ship from store and buy online pickup in store capabilities which have taken off. These services enable GNC's retail locations to act as micro distribution centers, lightening the logistical and supply chain strain on the business overall.

With the most recent new store openings, GNC continues to build its strong national presence in thousands of cities across the country. The company is also opening a Pittsburgh flagship store this summer. Located less than one mile from GNC's global headquarters at 75 Hopper Place, the new store will feature approximately 2,400 square feet of retail space and serve as a hometown hub.

"We continue to recognize the importance of staying connected in our local communities, including our home base of Pittsburgh," Frazier continued. "The strategic expansion of our footprint, combined with innovative selling solutions and a strong field team, is allowing us to better service our consumers on their journey to Live Well."

GNC is also investing in the future of its field with the recent launch of GNC University, a training, certification, and content platform program available to all U.S. corporate and franchise store associates. Providing resources that enable continued growth and advancement, this programming sets GNC apart from competitors in developing talent to ultimately provide an expert consultative experience.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com .

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC