Katten Adds Seasoned Banking and Consumer Finance Litigator Eric Hail in Dallas

DALLAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Eric R. Hail has joined the firm as a partner in the Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation practice in Dallas.

Hail represents banks, consumer finance companies and fintechs in litigation and regulatory compliance and enforcement matters. He also advises clients on federal and state law compliance matters and defends them in litigation and regulatory investigations and enforcement actions.

"Eric is a highly skilled attorney who can defend both regulatory and consumer finance litigation issues," said Gregory S. Korman, chair of Katten's Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation department. "His banking experience complements our strong reputation among community banks and credit unions while his command of regulatory proceedings will be significant to our clients who face increased regulatory scrutiny."

Hail defends clients involved in state and federal agency investigations and enforcement

actions before the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state consumer credit agencies as well as those tangled in state attorneys general investigations. He also advises banks and consumer finance companies on end-to-end regulatory compliance issues, from consumer contract issues, to consumer disclosures, licensing issues and Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAAP) compliance.

"Katten's success in Dallas is a testament to the great people we have working here. Eric is a top-notch attorney in a key practice area who will contribute to our national Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation practice while elevating our litigation capabilities in Dallas," said Mark S. Solomon, managing partner of Katten's Dallas office.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .





