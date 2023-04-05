OneTrust Rated Overall Leader in Spring G2 Grid® Report for Data Privacy Management

OneTrust's Privacy and Data Governance Cloud also ranks #1 in market presence in five Spring G2 Grid® Reports

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2023, OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, announces it has been named the overall leader in the Spring G2 Grid® Report for Data Privacy Management software. OneTrust also had the largest market presence in the Spring G2 Grid® Reports for the following categories: Data Privacy Management, Privacy Policy Generator, Consent Management Platform, Data Subject Access Request, and Cookie Tracking.

"We are privileged at OneTrust to work with amazing, forward-thinking customers and partners," said Ojas Rege, general manager, Privacy and Data Governance Cloud at OneTrust. "We thank them for this recognition, which reflects our goal of helping organizations keep pace with the rapidly evolving privacy landscape, drive responsible use of data, and turn trust into a competitive advantage for their businesses."

G2 Grid® Reports compare products based on customer satisfaction and market presence scores. They utilize real users' experiences and reviews to help organizations find the right software provider for their needs.

According to G2 data, 93% of users rated the OneTrust Privacy and Data Governance Cloud four or five stars. OneTrust customers also provided positive reviews of the OneTrust Privacy and Data Governance Cloud, highlighting a vast range of customization capabilities, ease of use, and helpful customer service:

"The assessment automation module is excellent. The ability to design and build detailed assessment questionnaires allows data protection professionals to collect the information they need to manage data protection risks across the business." – G2 Reviewer

"OneTrust enables you to govern your data protection obligations in an easy and comprehensive way." – G2 Reviewer

"OneTrust customer service and platform are outstanding, the tool contains everything you need to keep [data protection] in place, and if you get stuck on the tech side, they are there to help without delay." – G2 Reviewer

The OneTrust Privacy and Data Governance Cloud offers one platform for security, marketing, and privacy teams to discover, control, and activate the responsible use of data throughout their organization.

About OneTrust

OneTrust impacts the world by enabling organizations to manage data privacy, security, and governance risks effectively, which is essential for building trust and promoting responsible business practices in today's digital age. OneTrust's cloud-based Trust Intelligence Platform transforms trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Global organizations use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak-up culture of trust.

Today, more than 14,000 customers use OneTrust's Trust Intelligence Platform to drive trust as the center of their operations. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world. https://www.onetrust.com/

