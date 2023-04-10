ENGWE Celebrates its 9th Anniversary With a Bottom Price and Big Giveaway

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, the global electric bike manufacturer, is proud to celebrate its 9th anniversary with a special sale and giveaway event. To mark the occasion, ENGWE is offering a lucky spin wheel giveaway where participants have a chance to win 1 of 999 gifts, including the ENGWE M20, ENGWE Engine Pro, and ENGWE EP-2 Pro with only $0.90. In addition, customers can also enjoy the bottom price of ENGWE eBikes in 2023, with the most powerful promotion of up to $200 off.

Over the past nine years of steady development, ENGWE Electric Bicycles keeps revolutionizing the urban transportation, providing innovative and cost-effective electric bicycles, and has gained more than 500,000 satisfied customers worldwide. The brand's high-quality and reliable products have been awarded over 20 patents, reflecting its commitment to invention and creativity. Also, ENGWE's excellent product quality and design have also been recognized by Forbes, BikeRadar, Electrek, and Bicycling. Especially, the new model- ENGWE M20 launched in March this year, because its appearance resembles the Super 73, with powerful performance providing 1000W Peak Power with a maximum mileage of 75+75 kilometers. But the price is less than half of Super73, and it has won unanimous praise from customers.

Looking forward to the future, ENGWE promises to continue to bring users more secure and excellent services. In celebration of its ninth anniversary, the company is proud to announce its upcoming launch of fully functional flagship stores in key European locations including Poland, Italy, and Germany. The stores will offer customers the chance to test ride, shop, and seek expert advice on assembly and maintenance. In addition, ENGWE's global call center covers more than 30 countries, ensuring excellent after-sales services for all customers, no matter their location.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 9th anniversary with our customers, who have displayed unwavering support for us over the years," said an ENGWE spokesperson. "We remain committed to providing eco-friendly, convenient, and efficient eBikes as a solution for short trips, reducing the carbon footprint of urban dwellers, and we look forward to continuing to explore a new way with our customers for many years to come."

ENGWE's 9th anniversary sale and giveaway event is live now and will continue for a limited time. To learn more about the ENGWE electric bikes, visit the official ENGWE US and EU websites.

