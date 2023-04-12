IRG Welcomes thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services to Shreveport Facility

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services to Expand Renewable Energy Logistics Services at its First Site in Louisiana, IRG Furthers Renovation Plans at Former GM Property

SHREVEPORT, La., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the largest industrial real estate developers in the nation, announced that thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc, a leader in renewable energy logistics, will join IRG's 3.5 million square foot campus in Shreveport.

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services' long term lease in Shreveport marks their first operation in Louisiana .

"We are thrilled to congratulate sustainability innovator, thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services on their expansion to a new market," said Stuart Lichter, president of IRG. "IRG is committed to continuing site improvements, pursuing aggressive leasing, and creating a rejuvenated economic center in Shreveport."

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services' lease marks their first operation in Louisiana and includes a multi-year term for nearly 600,000 square feet of space. The company will join the U.S. Post Office and Hyundai Glovis, who also operate on site. thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services is an asset-based logistics company operating over 10mm sq/ft of value-add distribution services within the US alone, and is part of thyssenkrupp Materials Services, the largest mill-independent materials distributor and service provider in the western world.

"There were many reasons we chose to expand our footprint in Shreveport," said Bob Denehy, Chief Commercial Officer of thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc. "The support from the community by way of IRG, the Port of Caddo-Bossier, Caddo Parish, and NLEP was critical. The property's location, future expansion opportunities, and the ability to smoothly establish a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) for our clients made the decision an easy one."

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services' on-site logistics solutions include the material handling and distribution of renewable energy products on behalf of its expanding client base. The Port of Caddo-Bossier coordinated the establishment of a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) sub zone, the second on the property, to accommodate the company's international manufacturing materials.

"We are committed to creating a climate that fosters economic growth in the Port area," said Eric England, Executive Port Director. "We were able to streamline the FTZ process because of the collaborative nature of both IRG and tkSCS."

"This is the result of hard work paying off," said Caddo Parish's Administrator and CEO, Dr. Woodrow Wilson, Jr. "We celebrate the public/private partnerships that created an environment for IRG to attract tkSCS to Caddo Parish and will continue to collaborate to attract business expansion in 2023 and beyond."

North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) echoed these sentiments.

"Congratulations to IRG, tkSCS, and all entities involved with the success of this project," said Justyn Dixon, NLEP President & CEO. "IRG's work towards revitalizing the campus in Shreveport will bring future investments to the area, benefitting all of North Louisiana."

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

For more information, contact:

Lauren Crumrine, Director of Marketing

Industrial Realty Group, LLC

614-562-9252

lcrumrine@industrialrealtygroup.com

