BUCKED UP LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS KIND 'PIXIE PUMP' PRE-WORKOUT

The Explosive Twist on an American Classic Offers Customers the Quickest Way to Get Bucked Up With No Liquid Required

OREM, Utah, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up today announced a first-of-its kind pre-workout product, Pixie Pump. A play on the nostalgic childhood treat, Bucked Up's Pixie Pump melts right on your tongue, leveraging natural ingredients to rapidly deliver deliciously long-lasting energy and focus*. With no need to mix with water, Pixie Pump is now the quickest way to get Bucked Up.

Pixie Pump’s caffeine free, non-stimulant formula makes it perfect for any on-the-go activity, impromptu workout or for when you just need a little extra push to get through your day. Offered in four delicious flavors including Blood Raz, Watermelon, Rocket Pop and Sour Gummy, Pixie Pump offers the same delicious taste and fun experience as the candy you know and love, but with the added benefit of unparalleled, long-lasting energy and increased focus and mental acuity. (PRNewswire)

Pixie Pump is packed with a potent punch of key ingredients to help you unleash your full fitness potential:

Nitrosigine - to promote increased blood flow and muscle recovery*

Agmatine - to boost mood, cognitive function and athletic performance*

Vitamin B6 - to normalize brain function development and to keep the nervous and immune systems healthy*

Vitamin B12 - to help maintain blood and nerve cell health*

Himalayan Rock Salt - to promote proper hydration and nutrient absorption*

"At Bucked Up, our ultimate goal is to help everyone achieve their health and fitness goals, so we are always working to come up with innovative products that help our customers do just that," said Bucked Up Co-founder and CEO Ryan Gardner. "With Pixie Pump, we have found a new creative, nostalgic way that rapidly provides long-lasting energy and focus in a way that no brand has done before."

Packs of 24 Pixie Pump sticks will be available for purchase on BuckedUp.com and in Bucked Up retail stores, as well as in GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart stores nationwide. To keep up with Bucked Up news and offerings, check out BuckedUp.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

