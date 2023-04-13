Significantly Increase Dry Ice Output with the Cold Jet RE-CO2 Recovery Systems

LOVELAND, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Jet® introduces the new RE-CO 2 Recovery Systems which will help businesses reduce dry ice production costs by up to 40% and nearly double their dry ice output!

CO2 Recovery Systems for Dry Ice Production (PRNewswire)

"We saw an immediate effect on our CO2 ratio from 2.4:1 to 1.35:1," said Richard Nimmons from Carbon Capture Scotland.

Dry ice production uses liquid CO 2 (LCO 2 ), which when brought to normal atmospheric pressure in a pelletizer chamber, half of this liquid is converted to CO 2 snow, and the other half is converted to gas, called revert gas. The CO 2 snow is then compressed into dry ice pellets while the revert gas is typically vented into the atmosphere.

By using the Cold Jet RE-CO 2 Recovery Systems, the revert gas is collected and recycled to make more dry ice pellets. By offering a modular design and multiple liquefaction capacities, Cold Jet significantly enhances your LCO2-to-dry ice conversion rate.

"We saw an immediate effect on our CO 2 ratio from 2.4:1 to 1.35:1. Profit, production capability, and overall company performance is greatly improved," said Richard Nimmons from Carbon Capture Scotland.

The Re-CO 2 Recovery Systems complement our dry ice production machines seamlessly. They integrate easily with all Cold Jet (and many competitors') dry ice production systems, including Cold Jet's Integrated Blasting Systems.

How does it work?

The RE-CO 2 Recovery Systems capture revert CO 2 from the vent of a dry ice pelletizer and circulates it back into themselves. The gaseous CO 2 is cooled and compressed within the recovery unit to create liquid CO 2 that is then piped right back to the dry ice pelletizer. This process reduces LCO 2 consumption by almost half in most installations!

Greater Sustainability

Customers utilizing the Cold Jet RE-CO 2 Recovery Systems have experienced production increases of up to 70% more dry ice while utilizing the same amount of LCO 2 . This process recycles an already recycled product and greatly reduces the amount of revert CO 2 that is vented into the atmosphere from typical dry ice production.

"The technology within the RE-CO 2 Recovery Systems will enable our customers to effectively double the output of solid CO 2 (dry ice) with the same input volume of liquid CO 2 , therefore driving much more efficiency and sustainability in all aspects of their operations with dry ice manufacturing solutions from Cold Jet," said Eugene Cooke, President and CEO of Cold Jet.

Greater versatility

Dry ice production facilities have the option to customize their recovery system based on their specific requirements with the RE-CO 2 Recovery Systems. The system features a modular design and three liquefaction capacities. Cold Jet experts will collaborate with dry ice producers to ensure the recovery unit will be the perfect fit to significantly improve LCO2-to-dry ice conversion ratios. Thanks to the modularity and ease of integration of the system, facilities can start with a smaller setup and gradually enhance their processes as efficiency and profit margins increase.

To learn more about RE-CO 2 Recovery Systems and how they can benefit your business, please visit the Cold Jet website or contact us directly.

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium. We also produce systems for the production, metering, and packaging of dry ice for food transportation, cold chain management, and dry ice cleaning. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

For media inquiries, please contact Rachael Barnes, Marketing and Communications Generalist Global Marketing, Cold Jet at rbarnes@coldjet.com.

Cold Jet Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cold Jet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cold Jet