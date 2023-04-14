OZ Digital Consulting Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer to Meet "Revolutionary Moment"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, a South Florida-based company leveraging modern technologies that empower businesses to digitally transform and accelerate growth globally, has announced Shabahat Ali as its new Chief Technology Officer.

"I've often said that at OZ our mission and core values are more than words—it is the foundation from which we build all we do," OZ CEO Amjad Shamim says. "So, yes, I believe Shabahat's wealth of experience—particularly in cloud technologies, digital transformations, and security—will be a boon to us. But I am just as excited about the bold vision and collaborative mindset he brings to the table. I'm very much looking forward to seeing where this partnership leads."

"Shabahat is a seasoned professional with vast expertise and a proven track record of success in leading complex projects and building high-performing teams," OZ Chief Solutions Officer Emmanuel Ramos adds. "I am confident that he will bring tremendous value to our firm and help us continue to grow and deliver exceptional services to our clients."

Ali joins OZ from Virtusa, where, as Global Head of Azure Solutions, he was responsible for leading strategic digital transformations, spearheading Azure strategy, designing healthcare cloud platforms, and building a global Azure cloud, data, AI, and security practice.

Prior to Virtusa, Ali served as the Global Head of Digital Transformation and CIO at Local IT Solutions LTD—where he played a vital role in architecting/leading metaverse and IoT edge computing strategies—as well as a Director at Microsoft and as a board member of the Midwest Business Alliance.

"Throughout my career, it has been my passion to leverage emerging technologies to transform existing business systems and processes into something more effective, efficient, and secure," Ali says. "I can't think of a place better suited to further pursuing those goals than OZ. I'm ready to work with the impressive, result-oriented leadership team already in place and create new opportunities for clients—especially during this revolutionary moment."

Ali's portfolio at OZ will include developing the service offerings for a comprehensive cloud practice, managing AWS/Microsoft cloud partnerships, thought leadership, and team strategy.

