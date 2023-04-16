Harmonic Unveils Powerful Addressable Advertising SaaS for Sports Streaming at Scale

New Stand-Alone SSAI SaaS Boasts an Open Ecosystem for Targeted Advertising

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has launched VOS®360 Ad, an innovative, stand-alone, server-side ad insertion (SSAI) SaaS that is fully cloud-based, enabling targeted addressable advertising at scale for video streaming. Powered by Harmonic's state-of-the-art, field-proven manifest manipulation technology, VOS360 Ad SaaS allows best-in-class targeted ad delivery to millions of concurrent viewers for live sports streaming as well as a host of streaming applications, including linear, VOD, FAST, IPTV and low-latency live streaming.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"VOS360 Ad SaaS takes targeted advertising to the next level by providing media companies with a robust solution that is fully scalable, offering low latency and enhanced addressability," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "With our stand-alone SSAI SaaS, video service providers can tap into the reliability and scalability of VOS360 while delivering truly personalized ads to the individual viewer level, vastly improving audience engagement and monetization."

VOS360 Ad solution's advanced SSAI capabilities will be used by MSG Networks for its new MSG+ sports streaming service, launching this summer. "With the VOS360 solution, we can deliver targeted advertising with unparalleled scalability and outstanding quality," said Dave Schafer, senior vice president, product, technology and operations for MSG Networks.

Complete Solution Offers Best-in-Class Feature Set

VOS360 Ad SaaS reinforces Harmonic's leadership position in the video streaming market. The comprehensive solution includes ad ingest and processing, ad serving, frame-accurate server-side ad insertion, ad decision server and supply-side server capabilities. Innovative features include:

Industry-leading scalability : Deployed at scale, VOS360 Ad delivers over 250 million ad impressions and serves 12 billion manifests a month, allowing content owners to achieve higher ad fill rates.

Field- proven reliability and georedundancy: Similar to VOS360 Media SaaS, VOS360 Ad SaaS leverages Harmonic's high standard of quality, providing industry-acclaimed reliability for ad revenue streams. The field-proven solution can be deployed in a fully geo-redundant fashion.

Low latency : VOS360 Ad allows for low-latency streaming of premier events in UHD without impacting ad revenue.

Innovative dynamic brand insertion: Partnering with Mirriad, VOS360 Ad enables video service providers to create more ad inventory without increasing the ad load.

Open Ecosystem Maximizes Flexibility

VOS360 Ad SaaS answers the critical need for a monetization solution that is open and scalable. The VOS360 Ad solution offers an open ecosystem with well-known partners and well-documented APIs for extensive flexibility and simplified targeted ad delivery. Integration with Beachfront's sell-side ad server enables customers to maximize existing inventory. VOS360 Ad is also integrated and deployed with many industry-leading ad decision servers and supply-side platforms.

Stand-Alone SaaS Allows Choice of Origin Server

Existing VOS360 SaaS customers can complement their services with the new VOS360 Ad SaaS. The stand-alone solution also supports third-party origin servers and video streaming applications and can also serve broadband service providers that want to offer targeted advertising to IPTV subscribers.

DevOps Experts Ensure Seamless Integration

VOS360 Ad is backed by Harmonic's worldwide DevOps team, simplifying integration and deployment in even the most challenging workflows.

VOS360 Ad SaaS is available now. Harmonic will debut the new solution at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Harmonic VOS360 Ad SaaS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.