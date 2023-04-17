Reading Horizons Discovery® Earns Prestigious Spot on Texas Resource Review List

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Horizons , a leading provider of research-based reading intervention programs, has announced that its innovative Reading Horizons Discovery® foundational literacy program has been recognized by the Texas Resource Review (TRR) as a phonics curriculum that uses systematic, direct instruction in kindergarten through third grade to ensure that all students obtain necessary early literacy skills.The TRR is a comprehensive evaluation system that identifies high-quality instructional materials for Texas educators, making Reading Horizons one of the few programs recommended for use in the state.

This recognition comes after an extensive review process by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The TEA, in partnership with independent reviewers, evaluated RH Discovery based on rigorous criteria including alignment with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards, program efficacy, and ease of implementation.

"This rigor used by the Texas Resource Review underscores the instructional value of the curricula we've created over a nearly four-decade commitment to continual research and development. We are grateful to have our curriculum recognized and the opportunity to serve and support Texas students and educators," said Tyson Smith, CEO of Reading Horizons . "Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to create a comprehensive, research-based program that supports all readers, including those who may struggle. This recognition is a testament to their efforts."

RHDiscovery focuses on helping K–3 students, particularly those with dyslexia and other reading challenges, develop foundational literacy skills. The program's unique approach includes explicit, systematic, sequential instruction in phonics, decoding, and fluency and targeted support for English language learners.

Inclusion on the TRR list signifies that RH Discovery has met the stringent quality standards set by the state of Texas, making it a trusted and valuable resource for districts and schools seeking to improve their literacy instruction. This recognition also allows Texas educators access to state funding for purchasing the RHDiscovery curriculum.

