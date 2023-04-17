Willow Innovations Celebrates Mother's Day With Its Biggest Promotional Event of the Year Offering 25% Off Willow Pump Bundles

Beginning April 25, the Mother's Day promotion will also include additional deals on Willow pumps and accessories

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow) announced its Mother's Day celebration early with a deal too good to pass up. Beginning Tuesday, April 25, shoppers will enjoy 25% off any Willow pump bundle featuring the Willow 3.0 pump or Willow Go pump and feeding essentials.

This limited-time offer applies to the following pump bundles:

The Willow 3.0® Deluxe Bundle (includes the Willow 3.0® pump kit, three packs of recyclable spill-proof milk bags (144 bags), and a two-pack of eco-friendly reusable milk containers)

The Willow 3.0® pump with the Pump Anywhere Bag or Case

The Willow Go™ pump with the Pump Anywhere Bag or Case

The Willow 3.0® pump with Milk Containers or Milk Bags

The Willow Go™ pump with 7 oz. Milk Containers

In addition, the Mother's Day promotion will also feature the best sitewide deals on Willow products and essential feeding accessories, including:

25% off Willow® 3.0 pump

25% Willow Go™ pump pump

20% off the Willow Mama Care Nipple Balm and Belly Oil

15% off the Pump Anywhere Pumping Bag Pump

15% off the Pump Anywhere Pumping Case

15% off the Willow® Daily and Luxe Pumping Bras

Moms can also shop Willow deals at Amazon.com, babylist.com, Best Buy, and Target. Beginning April 25, Willow pumps will be 25% off and Willow accessories will be 15% off at Amazon.com. Willow pumps will be 25% off at babylist.com, Best Buy, and Target beginning April 30.

Named one of the "Best Gifts for New Moms" and trusted by more than 300,000 moms, Willow pumps offer ultimate flexibility, superior performance, and next-level convenience. Willow's design fits into your bra and lifestyle, allowing you to pump discreetly without clunky bottles, motors, or cords. Our fully in-bra pumps are powerful, comfortable, and designed to optimize milk output. So, whether you want leak-proof mobility or high-milk pumping capacity, Willow has the right pump for you.

The Willow 3.0® pump was the first in-bra wearable pump and is the only breast pump to offer leak-proof mobility that allows moms to pump in any position. It's the only pump designed with hospital-grade suction, the option to pump with eco-friendly reusable containers or easy-to-store leak-proof milk bags, and the ability to control the pump with its connected app or your Apple Watch.

With the highest capacity of any in-bra wearable pump and a 100% comfort rating from real moms, Willow Go™ delivers the efficiency of the traditional double-electric pump with none of the inconvenience. Willow Go™ is the most powerful and affordable pump of its kind.

Visit OneWillow.com to learn more about Willow's Mother's Day promotion event and why 300,000 moms choose Willow . All pumps are FSA/HSA eligible for more savings!

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms' most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

