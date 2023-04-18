Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first rollable vehicle display

Can be unfurled up to over 30 inches, featuring four driving modes with different screen sizes in QHD resolution.

The lightweight structure gives the display a major competitive advantage, which enables it to be displayed anywhere, with it expected to revolutionize automotive interior design.

Secured reliability and durability, attracting global customers and extensively widen the technology gap with the competition.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) has succeeded in developing the world's first rollable display for automotive applications. Users can adjust the display size depending on situation purpose. The display takes up a minimal amount of space, which, in turn, is expected to significantly improve the automotive interior design.

The rollable display features a screen that rolls up and down when displaying driving information including the navigator. The screen disappears when the engine is turned off; driving users can roll the screen up just one-third of display with only the minimum driving information required. The display is scaled up to two-thirds when using navigation; it can be switched to full-screen mode with the 16:9 aspect ratio to watch videos while the vehicle is parked or when charging an EV.

Hyundai Mobis plans to introduce the rollable display, which was partly introduced in the smartphone and the TV market, into automotive market and win orders from overseas. The primary target audiences are North American and European luxury brands. The technology has proven to be reliable and durable, attracting the interest of many customers worldwide.

The rollable display will be placed where the navigation system is currently installed. The display takes up a minimal amount of space, and as a result, is expected to revolutionize automotive interior design. In purpose built vehicles (PBVs) for leisure activities and families, the display can be installed on the ceiling between the front and the back seats and let it roll down or alternatively, it can be installed sideways next to the seats.

Hyundai Mobis' rollable display comes in either QHD resolution or higher. The company explains that it can make super-sized displays of 30 inches or more. The biggest feature of the rollable display is its lightweight structure with minimal volume. It only requires 12 cm (approx. 4.7 inch) of depth for the rollable display to be installed near the driver's seat.

In today's in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) market, display technology for in-car entertainment is rising as the new growth driver. The existing LCDs are fast replaced by super-sized plastic OLEDs of 20 inches and larger.

With this in mind, Hyundai Mobis has delved into the development of rollable display for the past two years. So far, the company has developed the instrument panel (cluster), 360° Surround View Monitor (SVM) system, head-up display (HUD), focusing on the internalized infotainment capability. This has led to the milestone achievement of developing the world's first new technology.

Han Young-hoon, Vice President, Head of Electronics Convenience and Control (EC), Hyundai Mobis, said, "We are looking forward to becoming a game changer in the automotive display market with our differentiated technology. We will pioneer the global market by driving the trend of new infotainment technologies.

Hyundai Mobis is captivating audiences in the international market with breakthrough innovations in the IVI sector. Namely, Quick Menu Selection, which the company developed last year, enables users to select menus with gestures without touching the screen. The swivel display Hyundai Mobis released last year is also the world's first display in which there is a moveable super-sized curved screen.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

