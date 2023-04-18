Pei Wei energizes brand with NEW flavors, an ambitious growth plan and new App on the way

Amazing NEW flavors from a celebrity chef, ambitious growth plans and a cool new app near release are making it even easier to enjoy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The woks are burning bright at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen! After being acquired in 2019 by West Coast Capital, Pei Wei has been busy with enhancements to the flavor, growth and technology of the brand.

Pei Wei's partnership with Celebrity Chef Jet Tila has helped reinvent the menu with a wide variety of craveable pan-Asian flavors, including their top selling Firecracker Chicken. Even more new dishes will be introduced in 2023, starting with the all NEW Firecracker Chicken Nachos. Combining Pei Wei's sweet and spicy Firecracker sauce with crispy wonton chips, house-ground chicken, Sriracha mayo, red bell peppers and scallions, this craveable flavor fiesta will be available for a limited-time from 4/24 – 5/7 for $6.95, or just $5 when you purchase a Feast!

To add to the excitement, Pei Wei will be incorporating a fresh new design into 10-15 NEW locations this year, and has agreed to a partnership with a leading college campus operator to open another 9 university locations across the US. Fan of Jet Tila? Watch him live on Thursday, April 20th on the TODAY Show. Follow Pei Wei on social media for announcements on where he'll be next!

Ease of use navigation and engaging images are on full display at Pei Wei's new website and completely redesigned App, releasing in the coming months. The new Pei Wei App is being built to be more user friendly and much easier to navigate. Key features include a variety of loyalty rewards, the ability to save and recall recent and favorite orders, and the option to purchase and add gift cards.

With so many new dishes to try, locations to visit, and incoming technology to enhance the user experience, get your chopsticks ready for an amazing new experience at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Their delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates nearly 200 units throughout the US.

