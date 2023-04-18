Platform interoperability breakthrough for trusted product compliance and traceability

PARIS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Industries are facing increasing regulations and consumer expectations regarding enhanced end-to-end transparency and traceability. This has now become a fundamental priority, in an ever more complex and distributed global supply chains landscape. As the need for a digital product passport has become crucial, OPTEL worked with IBM, the integrator of the XCEED blockchain-based platform for end-to-end compliance in industries such as automotive. As the developer of Optchain, a complete traceability solution, OPTEL joined forces with IBM to establish interoperability between the two platforms and implement seamless data bridges. This demonstrates how collaboration in leveraging innovative technologies brings transparency applicable in several industries like automotive, aeronautics industries and industrial products, starting with the use-case of end-to-end battery supply chain in the context of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA).

This collaboration showcased how complex battery supply chain, which deals with major challenges of traceability of source critical minerals, for battery passport and end of life management, can be facilitated using blockchain based business network. The success of this first step was eased by agility and adaptability of involved parties, which allowed a multi-stakeholder approach of data-sharing and project management.

This interoperability initiative is founded on a shared vision of value generated by interoperable traceability platforms to facilitate the flow of data across multiple players, geographies, materials and products. The partnership also aims to ensure the responsible management of batteries in the European Union (requested notably by the EU Data Act1 and EU Battery Regulation2).

"This is a game-changing development for industry, and we're thrilled to be leading the innovation leap. Coming regulations enforce to link several different industries to insure the end-to-end transparency. The interoperability will allow companies, without changing their legacy system, to benefit of the creation of powerful and trustworthy new products and services. This will leverage the benefits of multiple platforms simultaneously." Odile Panciatici, originator of XCEED initiative, says.

"In regard to exchanging traceability, ESG, and GHG data, this partnership is an exciting step towards advancing the industry's interoperability and widespread adoption of business ecosystem platforms for the automotive industry. Seamless integration is possible and viable using known standards. Ken Fallu, Global Head of Strategy, Mining and environment at OPTEL, says.

About Optchain initiative

Optchain, OPTEL's flagship traceability solution connects all stakeholders across the value chain to ensure complete, real-time visibility for better supply chain performance, carbon footprint tracking, and compliance with regulatory standards. Founded in 1989, OPTEL is a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Canada, with facilities in Germany, Ireland, India and Brazil, as well as employees worldwide. OPTEL has a proven track record of over 30 years in providing end-to-end and highly granular traceability solutions that enable companies to unlock the potential of intelligent and digital supply chains. For more information, visit optelgroup.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter.

About XCEED initiative

XCEED initiative, standing for "eXtended Compliance End-to-End Distributed", is a blockchain based platform for the European industry designed to certify the compliance of product's components from design to production. XCEED enables a trustworthy network for sharing compliance information from suppliers to OEM, along the entire supply chain.

1 The EU Data Act establishes a framework for how personal data should be collected, processed, and stored, and provides individuals with certain rights regarding their personal data. 2 The EU Battery Regulation, on the other hand, focuses on the social, environmental and health impacts of batteries, setting out requirements for their production, labeling, and waste management, including provisions for interoperability.

