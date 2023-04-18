Tenovi Introduces Cellular FDA-Cleared Remote Peak Flow Meter for Advanced Remote Physiological Monitoring of Asthmatic Patients

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions leader Tenovi announced today that it is launching its cellular-enabled remote Peak Expiratory Flow Meter (PFM). When combined with Tenovi's Cellular Gateway, the device allows patients with asthma to transmit peak expiratory flow rate (PEF) and 1-second forced expiratory volume (FEV1) readings instantly to clinicians.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and effective monitoring of asthmatic symptoms is crucial for proper management.

Traditional peak flow meters are widely used to measure peak expiratory flow rate (PEF), a key indicator of lung function in asthma patients. However, these devices require manual recording and tracking of readings which are typically only accessible to a patient's provider during an office visit.1

Remote monitoring of asthmatic patient parameters is highly desirable as it enables healthcare providers to view patient data in real-time, allowing for early intervention and better management of the patient's condition.

"Today's release of Tenovi's cellular-based peak flow meter is a major milestone as it empowers physicians to provide better patient care and allows for significantly better patient adherence compared to the alternatives in the market," said Nizan Friedman, PhD., founder and CEO of Tenovi.

Clinical care research shows that measuring FEV1 is the gold standard for monitoring lung function.2 A recent study found that when remotely monitoring FEV1 measurements, asthma patients showed improved outcomes among patients with respiratory illness.3

The Tenovi Peak Flow Meter is the newest member of the company's growing number of cellular-enabled devices available in the market. Tenovi serves as the data aggregation, data automation, and fulfillment arm for remote patient monitoring companies.

"We are committed to continuing offering the most advanced RPM solutions to our telehealth, chronic care, software, and RPM service company partners," said Friedman.

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform connecting medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. They provide a growing number of medical device point solutions that connect with their proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Their API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs. For more information, visit Tenovi.com.

