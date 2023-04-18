US-CHINA AGRICULTURE ROUNDTABLE PROVIDES DIPLOMATIC FORUM

Welcomes Largest Chinese Delegation to The US At Third Annual Gathering

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the mutual benefit of agricultural trade and the critical importance of U.S.-China collaboration in addressing global food security, the United States Heartland China Association (USHCA), along with co-organizers and partners from both the U.S. and China, convened the third annual U.S.-China Agriculture Roundtable on April 4 at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis around the theme: Global Food Security-rise to the challenge.

For the first time since 2020, when people-to-people exchanges were abruptly halted between the U.S. and China due to the pandemic, a 24-member Chinese provincial agriculture delegation traveled to St. Louis to attend this event. Gathered at this milestone event to advocate for bilateral collaboration in agriculture to address global food security and to celebrate the return of people-to-people exchanges were over 100 American attendees that included Heartland state and local leaders as well as an array of top leaders from both governments, global ag businesses, trade associations, agriculture education institutions, and NGOs.

Chairman and President of the U.S. Heartland China Association, former Governor of Missouri, Bob Holden emphasized the importance of events like this in his opening remarks: "As we work to find a peaceful way to not just coexist, but to work together, we need personal dialogue and exchanges like this more than ever."

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, through recorded remarks, reminded the audience that "America's agricultural engagement with the PRC remains strong and is a major positive part of our overall relationship with China and with the Chinese people."

Charge d'affaires Madame Xu Xueyuan from the Chinese Embassy in D.C. commented on the positive sentiment in both agriculture communities: "Despite the ongoing difficulties in the bilateral relations, high enthusiasm and expectations remain across the two agricultural sectors and societies."

USDA Acting Deputy Under Secretary Jason Hafemeister affirmed the shared interests both countries have around agriculture. His announcement that recently "the United States and China agreed to relaunch our Joint Council for Cooperation in Agriculture (JCCA)," was met with applause from the audience.

Ambassador Terry Branstad, former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Governor of Iowa, participated in his new role as the President of The World Food Prize and spoke of his respect and admiration for the Chinese people as well as the unique Chinese American heritage that exists here in the Heartland as "great opportunities for improving bilateral relations."

Ambassador Kenneth Quinn, President Emeritus of the World Food Prize, who was awarded USHCA's Bridgebuilder Award for his instrumental role in the launching of the annual U.S.-China Agriculture Roundtable, moderated the diplomatic segment. In his award acceptance speech, Ambassador Quinn conveyed his vision for a USHCA-facilitated U.S.-China collaboration to uplift Africa.

Many leaders from both countries' agriculture community shared their insights and perspectives on how the two largest agriculture producers of the world can leverage our respective strengths and strong collaborations to help the most vulnerable communities in our world.

Leaders from three Chinese provinces: Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu - all powerhouses of agriculture in China - also shared what their provinces are doing to increase productivity, reduce waste, and contribute to global food security. They extended warm welcomes for the American attendees to visit their provinces soon to explore opportunities for future collaborations around agriculture.

In addition to the in-person program on April 4, two additional dialogues took place online. The Think Tank Dialogue on April 11 focused on Rural Development and One Health. The Agriculture Education Dialogue on April 13 focused on "How to get more youth engaged in Ag?"

A more detailed press release can be accessed through this link. Recordings of select segments of this three-part dialogue will be released in the coming months at USHCA's YouTube Channel.

The United States Heartland China Association (USHCA) is a 501(C)3 nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting exchanges in culture, education, and business between the Heartland region and China to advance the interests of our Heartland communities. More information is available at USHeartlandChina.org.

