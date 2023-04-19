Berger Montague PC Expands Internationally by Opening Office in Toronto, Canada

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, a leading plaintiffs' class action and commercial litigation law firm, is expanding internationally with the opening of an office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Firm is headquartered in the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional law offices in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Diego, and San Francisco.

"We are thrilled to join Berger Montague and to lead the Firm's international expansion into Canada."

Berger Montague Canada will be a full-service civil litigation, class action, and commercial litigation law firm with a particular focus on securities and antitrust litigation. Berger Montague Canada will represent, among other prominent clients, institutional and retail investors, as well as shareholders in disputes relating to investments in Canadian companies that list their securities on Canadian, European, and U.S. stock exchanges.

Andrew Morganti and Albert Pelletier, both highly skilled litigators with a long history of success in courts throughout Canada, will co-manage the firm's Canadian practice. Mr. Morganti is well-versed in plaintiffs' antitrust and securities litigation and has practiced law in the United States and Canada. Mr. Pelletier, with English common law and French civil law degrees, previously worked at one of the largest law firms across Canada and served as trial counsel for the Enforcement Division of the Ontario Securities Commission where he litigated insider trading and market manipulation cases.

"We are thrilled to join Berger Montague and to lead the Firm's international expansion into Canada. We are particularly excited that we will now have the backing, resources, and support of one of the largest and most respected class action firms in the world. We look forward to working with attorneys with outstanding reputations and client rapport," said Mr. Pelletier.

"By joining Berger Montague, we can expand our existing practice and better serve victims of cross-border market manipulation and Ponzi schemes," reports Mr. Morganti.

"Bringing on lawyers like Andrew and Albert with the skill, reputations, and track records of tremendous success on behalf of investors is the perfect way for our Firm to expand internationally," said Eric Cramer , Chairman of Berger Montague and Co-Chair of its antitrust department.

"Expanding into Canada in this way is indicative of Berger Montague's growth mindset. We look forward to bringing to Canadian clients the same creativity, skill, and vigorous advocacy we are known for in the U.S., and to continuing our growth in Canada and the United States," said Mr. Cramer.

Berger Montague is a full-service law firm with specialization in civil litigation and class action cases. For over 50 years, Berger Montague has led precedent-setting cases, winning over $36 billion for its clients and class members along the way. The Toronto office, which can be reached at 647-598-8772 or by emailing Mr. Pelletier at apelletier@bm.net or Mr. Morganti at amorganti@bm.net , is located at 330 Bay Street, Suite 1302, M5H 2S8.

