Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes HLCTech's Upgrade to Platinum Membership with a Seat on the Governing Board

Market leader in cloud-enabled transformation doubles down on cloud native investment

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that HCLTech has upgraded its membership to Platinum and will now have a representative on the CNCF Governing Board.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewswire)

A Gold member since 2020, HCLTech has hosted over 1,000 client engagements in its Cloud Native Labs, which serves to introduce enterprises to CNCF projects. The company has a global workforce of over 220,000 technologists and innovators working in production environments running Kubernetes and other CNCF technologies. Additionally, HCLSoftware is one of the world's largest software companies and has an extensive portfolio of products, all of which operate on Kubernetes.

"Cloud native technologies cut across every aspect of HCLTech's global business with our CloudSMART services leveraging a vast portfolio of CNCF and open source projects," said Alan Flower, executive vice president and head – Cloud Native labs at HCLTech. "The CNCF showcase in our Cloud Native Labs, which spans three continents, is the venue our global clients engage in to guide their own transformation based on CNCF projects. Increasing our investment as a Platinum member was the obvious next step for us as we focus on cloud native and will enable both HCLTech and HCLSoftware to support the success of CNCF projects and bring the end user perspective of our clients to the forefront."

HCLTech has been involved with the Linux Foundation for many years with a focus on CNCF, FinOps Foundation, and Cloud Foundry Foundation. HCLTech is also a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP), which is a pre-qualified tier of vetted service providers who have deep experience helping enterprises successfully adopt Kubernetes.

"Organizations are adopting cloud native across industries and geographies and HCLTech has shown a strong investment in helping them accelerate their digital transformations based on cloud native technologies," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are looking forward to HCLTech joining the Governing Board and continuing to drive innovation together."

Join HCLTech and the cloud native community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Amsterdam, The Netherlands from April 18-21, 2023 and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Chicago, Illinois from November 6-9, 2023.

