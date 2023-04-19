Speed Queen Laundry Opens Second Chicago Location

RIPON, Wis., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen Laundry franchisee, Sanjay Banit, has added a second location in the Chicago area. The move is reflective of laundry franchise's continued expansion in the United States.

The store, located at 3333 North Milwaukee Ave. on Chicago's northwest side, kicked off their grand opening April 14 with a free wash week. Banit, who also owns Chicago's first Speed Queen Laundry, was eager to expand his operation to a second location.

"The ownership experience for a Speed Queen Laundry has been everything the company promised…it's been absolutely amazing," Banit said. "We are a part of a positive change in the industry and that's evident in the positive reactions of our customers since opening the Grand Avenue location. "They are appreciative of this clean, safe environment we are providing and, as an owner, that feels good."

Speed Queen laundromats feature cutting-edge technology such as touchscreen controls, app-based payment and rewards programs for frequent customers. Fast, efficient washer-extractors and tumble dryers offer customer exceptional flexibility to tailor cycles, while getting them in and out in an hour, all in a clean, well-lit environment with vibrant colors.

"Sanjay and his staff have represented the Speed Queen Laundry brand in exemplary fashion," said John Shields, General Manager of North America Speed Queen Laundry franchise and Retail Operations. "The Speed Queen Laundry franchise team looks forward to seeing his continued success."

To learn more about Speed Queen Laundry franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen Laundry – Speed Queen Laundry franchises build on the Speed Queen brand's more than a century of quality and rich history as a leader in providing equipment and technology solutions in the laundromat industry. Speed Queen Laundry franchise stores deliver the ultimate customer experience to patrons and a highly profitable business opportunity for franchisees based on a Clean, Safe, Friendly focus. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries.

