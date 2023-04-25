netnumber Global Data Services Meets Escalating Global Mandates for Enhanced Messaging and Voice Security and Fraud Prevention With NumeriCheck Solution

Verification Solution Leverages Real-Time, Intelligent Data to Help Providers Meet U.S. and Global Policies While Delivering Robust Coverage, Quality and Reliability to Optimize Trust

LOWELL, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the global effort to improve communications security and avert fraud vulnerabilities, netnumber Global Data Services , the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, is proud to provide the mobile ecosystem with a comprehensive global number verification and validation solution: NumeriCheck . This product, part of the company's 'Trust' pillar of its solution portfolio, ensures that brands, enterprises, and communications service providers can leverage real-time phone number intelligence data to reliably and accurately validate phone numbers to screen for potential fraud and meet stringent new policies.

With the FCC's recent crackdown, a new Report and Order now requires U.S. wireless carriers to implement heightened verification processes. At the same time, as security concerns grow across the global communications ecosystem, members of the telecom community must now ensure that they are optimizing their fraud prevention solutions for both messaging and voice origination and termination.

However, the complex nature and highly varied contexts of global messaging and voice exchange can make proper, robust validation difficult. For example, it is possible for a given phone number to be a valid destination for voice calls but invalid for text messaging and vice versa. To ensure mandates can be easily met for wireless providers and ensure global providers can generate enhanced trust across their ecosystem, the proper data-driven tool set is required.

The NumeriCheck solution is a global service that empowers carriers, enterprises and communications service providers to easily and powerfully address these different use cases, adjusting for nuances while maintaining optimized fraud prevention to meet evolving mandates. NumeriCheck utilizes real-time phone number intelligence to determine the status of phone numbers, which are flagged invalid when one or multiple checked indicators are reported negative. With a simple API-based implementation, NumeriCheck allows for existing user data to be scrubbed regularly, and users with inactive phone numbers can be prompted to update their accounts to keep them secure.

"Robust fraud prevention solutions are no longer an option in the U.S. as a result of FCC motions, but even on a global scale, the highest degree of security and verification is an undeniable requirement," comments Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber Global Data Services. "We're proud to offer NumeriCheck to take the guesswork out of remaining compliant with tightening demands on providers while helping to keep the global ecosystem safe from bad actors, vulnerabilities and malicious campaigns."

