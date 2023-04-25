Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement urging Congress to protect all services and programs needed by Paralyzed Veterans and their Families

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake Brown issued a statement in light of the House' consideration later today of the debt limit package (Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023).

"Right now the House of Representatives is preparing to take action on legislation that would couple raising the debt limit with significant cuts in federal spending. PVA has received assurances from some Republican leaders that veterans' funding will not be a target of these cuts, and we appreciate these assurances! But the pending legislation provides no specific protections for veterans with catastrophic disabilities, specifically the services and supports they and their families depend on. Efforts to address the federal deficit must provide concrete protections for veterans, their families, and caregivers, which means explicit direction that the Department of Veterans Affairs' budget will not suffer significant cuts.

Although ensuring the VA will have the funding needed to meet its fiscal year 2024 needs is our foremost concern, we urge Congress to remember that veterans with significant disabilities depend upon many other Federal services and supports outside of the VA that protect their disability civil rights, employment support, affordable accessible housing, as well as provide benefits that help their families and caregivers. Our responsibility as a nation is to ensure that those who have already sacrificed so much for our way of life are not forced to do so again."

