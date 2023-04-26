Troutman Pepper Continues to Grow Market-Leading Financial Services Team with Addition of Joseph Reilly in DC

Reilly is 3rd Partner to Join the National Practice This Year

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph "Joe" Reilly, an experienced attorney who advises financial services companies in a wide variety of regulatory, enforcement, and compliance matters, has joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Consumer Financial Services Practice Group as a partner. He most recently practiced at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

Based in Washington, D.C., Reilly has over two decades of experience representing financial institutions – from fintech start-ups and neobanks to lenders and mortgage servicers – in a wide variety of regulatory, enforcement, and litigation matters. He has extensive experience in enforcement actions, informal investigations, and examinations by the CFPB, OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, SEC, numerous state agencies, and the mortgage government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae.

Reilly's compliance counseling covers the entire panoply of consumer and business lending laws and rules under TILA/Reg. Z, ECOA/Reg. B, RESPA/Reg. X, UDAAP, EFTA/Reg. E, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, debt-collection laws, GLBA privacy provisions, and state licensing regimes, among others. For banks and bank-affiliated clients, he also advises on bank powers, federal preemption, interstate expansion, and a range of Bank Holding Company Act matters, including rules on inter-affiliate transactions, tying, and director qualifications.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe – a highly sought-after financial services and bank regulatory compliance attorney – to Troutman Pepper," said John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "His expertise, including particular knowledge of mortgage compliance issues, will greatly benefit our mortgage, fintech, and payments company clients across the firm."

"Joe is a well-known financial services authority both in D.C. and nationally who not only brings mortgage regulatory expertise but state licensing capabilities to the firm," said Henry Liu, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office.

Reilly is the third partner to join the firm's highly regarded Consumer Financial Services team in the last two months. Partners Jessamyn Vedro and Andrew Mann joined in March and April, respectively. Last year, Troutman Pepper attracted an industry-leading, seven-partner team to the practice. The team helps clients resolve litigation, provides regulatory guidance, and assists with investigations and actions initiated by federal and state government agencies.

"Troutman Pepper has a market-leading financial service team that is known for its dedication to client service," Reilly said. "I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across the firm to better serve our clients' needs."

Reilly earned his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served on the Virginia Law Review, and his bachelor's degree from Stanford University. After law school, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable Dennis Jacobs, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He is a member of the American College of Consumer Financial Services Lawyers.

