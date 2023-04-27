Amber Group Partners with Thoughtworks to Enhance Transparency and Trust in Web3

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group , a leading provider of digital wealth management and crypto native liquidity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Thoughtworks , a leading technology consultancy, to develop cutting-edge tools and technologies that aim to enhance transparency and trust in the Web3 space.

The partnership comes as Amber Group strengthens its security commitment and leadership in Asia Pacific, a region that boasts a thriving Web3 industry and offers a favorable environment for the development of Web3 technologies. Together, the companies will develop innovative security solutions that utilize artificial intelligence to enhance transparency and trust in Web3, while also creating products and services that comply with legal and regulatory requirements related to privacy and data protection. The partnership is dedicated to developing technology that is responsible, ethical, and sustainable, with a focus on creating solutions that benefit society and the environment.

The collaboration exemplifies the two companies' commitment to the healthy development of Web3, and also addresses the growing need for effective security solutions required by companies who are looking to enter into Web3. It's hoped that this partnership will serve as a model for other industry participants seeking to adopt these technologies and improve their practices.

Dr. Chiachih Wu, Partner and Head of Web3 Security Team at Amber Group, said: "We are excited to partner with Thoughtworks, a company that shares our commitment to security and excellence. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with even more comprehensive and cutting-edge security solutions, such as automated software testing and AI-powered vulnerability detection. By leveraging our expertise in Web3 security and Thoughtworks' leadership in integrating emerging technologies, we look forward to enhancing transparency, trust, and compliance in Web3."

Song Zhang, Global Service Lines Lead of Thoughtworks, said: "To advance the development of the next-generation Internet, Web3 must use sophisticated engineering practices and scientific methods to address crucial issues caused by decentralization, such as security, privacy and compliance. Thoughtworks and Amber Group will collaborate to leverage their respective software design and security expertise. By using new technologies and tools, we aim to create new applications and new standards that promote the construction of a healthy, transparent, open, inclusive and responsible Web3 ecosystem."

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading crypto finance services provider, specializing in digital wealth management and crypto-native liquidity solutions. The firm offers a comprehensive range of digital asset services, spanning liquidity provisioning, trading, financing, and investing. It is backed by prominent investors including Fenbushi Capital US, Sequoia, Temasek, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

