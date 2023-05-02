Hyundai Motor Premieres Commercialized Model of Its XCIENT Fuel Cell Tractor and Vision for Hydrogen Mobility in US

Hyundai Motor Premieres Commercialized Model of Its XCIENT Fuel Cell Tractor and Vision for Hydrogen Mobility in US

Hyundai Motor debuts the commercialized model of its class 8 fuel cell electric tractor and shares its vision for a hydrogen mobility value chain in the U.S.

At its press conference, Hyundai Motor introduces its advanced fuel cell technologies and strategy for fostering a hydrogen ecosystem and achieving carbon neutrality

The company to leverage local partnerships to establish a hydrogen commercial vehicle (CV) value chain and provides a preview of a clean logistics project for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) dedicated electric vehicle factory

XCIENT Fuel Cell's premiere in the U.S. follows successful deployment in global markets and more than 4 million miles of cumulative driving in commercial operations

XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor and fuel cell technology on display at booth #5888; the company also has taken part in a CV industry panel discussion

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today premiered its new XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor, the commercialized class 8 6x4 fuel cell electric model, for the North American commercial vehicle (CV) market at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

The company is exhibiting the XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor and the hydrogen fuel cell system at North America's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California through May 4.

Hyundai envisions an integrated hydrogen ecosystem business to achieve carbon neutrality

At Hyundai Motor's press conference, Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Business at Hyundai Motor, emphasized the importance of achieving carbon neutrality to realize the company's vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' He spoke of the company's strong commitment to hydrogen mobility and shared its ambition to foster the development of a clean hydrogen ecosystem.

"We firmly believe that hydrogen is one of the most powerful and pragmatic solutions for achieving our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' with emission-free mobility as a fundamental pillar for a sustainable society," said Ramirez. "Our hydrogen fuel cell technology has pioneered the industry, with a real-world proven track record of its efficiency and durability. We are leveraging these merits to further transform transportation with hydrogen energy for a broad range of mobility applications, including commercial vehicles, marine vessels and even air mobility. We now look beyond mobility toward an integrated hydrogen ecosystem, from production of hydrogen to its storage, transport and delivery. Hyundai is uniquely positioned to cover all aspects and deliver a seamless solution across the value chain."

First launched in 2020, XCIENT Fuel Cell has been deployed in five countries, including Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Korea and New Zealand, and has successfully accumulated over 4 million miles so far. It is the only heavy-duty fuel cell electric model with a proven record of real-world application and technological reliability. The model shown at the event is the 6x4 tractor equipped with two 90 kW hydrogen fuel cell systems (total 180 kW power) and a 350 kW e-motor. Its gross combination weight is a maximum 82,000 lbs and offers a driving range of over 450 miles per charge even when fully loaded.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor Premieres Commercialized Model of Its XCIENT Fuel Cell Tractor and Vision for Hydrogen Mobility in US (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group