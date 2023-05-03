CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

- Earnings per share ("EPS")* was $2.04 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.08 for the first quarter of 2022
- Customer consumption was significantly impacted by historically warmer temperatures during the first quarter of 2023, generating a $0.29 reduction in EPS
- Offsetting lower consumption, adjusted gross margin growth was driven by regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services and continued pipeline expansion projects
- Obtained Final Rate Order for the Florida natural gas base rate case with new permanent rates effective in March 2023
- Reiteration of long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance, including continued capital expenditure guidance of $200 million to $230 million for 2023
DOVER, Del., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
The Company's net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $36.3 million, compared to $36.9 million reported in the same quarter of 2022. Diluted EPS in the quarter was $2.04 per share, compared to $2.08 per share reported in the same prior-year period.
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were impacted by significantly warmer weather in our service territories, particularly the Delmarva Peninsula and Ohio experienced temperatures which were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. Also impacting results were higher interest rates associated with the Company's short-term borrowings. These factors were largely offset by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased demand for compressed natural gas ("CNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") services, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, and continued pipeline expansion projects.
"While we experienced significantly warmer weather and a continued ongoing inflationary environment, Chesapeake Utilities delivered very strong performance during the quarter," commented Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "We continue to capitalize on growth opportunities across our operations. Organic residential customer growth for our Delmarva and Florida natural gas distribution businesses were 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively. This level of growth reflects the ongoing demand for natural gas services by our customers and the highly attractive nature of the communities we serve."
"We also continue to execute on our regulatory strategy. During the quarter, we finalized our Florida natural gas base rate case, with permanent rates going into effect starting March 1, 2023," continued Householder. "By executing on these core growth strategies and managing costs appropriately, our team was able to drive earnings that were largely in line with last year's results, despite temperatures that were more than 18 percent warmer."
"Our exceptional team, diverse operating footprint and operational flexibility continue to be key strengths for the organization. Given our long-term strategic focus, we continue to invest in our businesses and our people to drive future growth. We are committed to our long-standing track record of year-over-year earnings per share growth, and our long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged," concluded Householder.
Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance Update
The Company reiterates its long-term capital expenditures and EPS guidance ranges. These include capital expenditures in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025. Additionally, the Company reiterates its capital expenditures guidance range of $200 million to $230 million for 2023. The Company continues to review its projections and remains supportive of this guidance.
*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.
The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Regulated Energy
Unregulated Energy
Other and Eliminations
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 142,270
$ 83,165
$ (7,306)
$ 218,129
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and electric costs
(55,288)
(40,571)
7,270
(88,589)
Depreciation & amortization
(12,952)
(4,234)
3
(17,183)
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
(9,287)
(8,476)
5
(17,758)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
64,743
29,884
(28)
94,599
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
9,287
8,476
(5)
17,758
Depreciation & amortization
12,952
4,234
(3)
17,183
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
$ 86,982
$ 42,594
$ (36)
$ 129,540
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Regulated Energy
Unregulated Energy
Other and Eliminations
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 127,891
$ 101,292
$ (6,303)
$ 222,880
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and electric costs
(45,442)
(58,008)
6,270
(97,180)
Depreciation & amortization
(13,086)
(3,881)
(10)
(16,977)
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
(8,176)
(7,063)
(401)
(15,640)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
61,187
32,340
(444)
93,083
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
8,176
7,063
401
15,640
Depreciation & amortization
13,086
3,881
10
16,977
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
$ 82,449
$ 43,284
$ (33)
$ 125,700
(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.
Operating Results for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 129,540
$ 125,700
$ 3,840
3.1 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
23,490
22,564
926
4.1 %
Other operating expenses
51,135
48,271
2,864
5.9 %
Operating income
$ 54,915
$ 54,865
$ 50
0.1 %
Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was $54.9 million, which was relatively consistent with the same period in 2022, despite significantly warmer temperatures in the Company's northern service territories in 2023. Adjusted gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, and continued pipeline expansion projects. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by reduced consumption experienced during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of unprecedented temperatures in our northern service territories. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to continued capital investments, higher operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives, and increased payroll, benefits and employee expenses driven by the ongoing competitive labor market. The Company continued to actively manage its operating expenses to mitigate ongoing interest and other inflationary expense increases.
Regulated Energy Segment
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 86,982
$ 82,449
$ 4,533
5.5 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
18,670
18,251
419
2.3 %
Other operating expenses
30,687
29,517
1,170
4.0 %
Operating income
$ 37,625
$ 34,681
$ 2,944
8.5 %
The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1)
$ 4,097
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)
1,522
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs
798
Natural gas transmission service expansions
481
Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather
(1,865)
Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments
(320)
Other variances
(180)
Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 4,533
(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from interim rates and permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
$ 382
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
293
Other variances
495
Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses
$ 1,170
Unregulated Energy Segment
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 42,594
$ 43,284
$ (690)
(1.6) %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
4,822
4,296
526
12.2 %
Other operating expenses
20,527
18,942
1,585
8.4 %
Operating income
$ 17,245
$ 20,046
$ (2,801)
(14.0) %
The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Propane Operations
Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related
$ (4,543)
Increased propane margins and service fees
3,064
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG Services
1,288
Aspire Energy
Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related
(508)
Other variances
9
Quarter-over-quarter change in adjusted gross margin**
$ (690)
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
$ 825
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
597
Other variances
163
Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses
$ 1,585
Sustainability Initiatives
In February 2022, Chesapeake Utilities published its inaugural sustainability report, and is actively working on an updated report to be published in 2023. The Company continues to remain steadfast in regard to its commitments, including:
- Maintaining a leading role in the journey to a lower carbon future in its service areas.
- Continuing to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and further the sustainability of the communities we serve.
- Operating its businesses with integrity and the highest ethical standards.
These commitments guide the Company's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities it serves. They impact every aspect of the Company and the relationships it has with its stakeholders. The Company encourages its investors to review the report, which can be accessed on the Company's website, and welcomes feedback as it continues to enhance its sustainability disclosures.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.
Conference Call
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Adjusted Gross Margin
Regulated Energy segment
$ 86,982
$ 82,449
Unregulated Energy segment
42,594
43,284
Other businesses and eliminations
(36)
(33)
Total Adjusted Gross Margin**
$ 129,540
$ 125,700
Operating Income
Regulated Energy segment
$ 37,625
$ 34,681
Unregulated Energy segment
17,245
20,046
Other businesses and eliminations
45
138
Total Operating Income
54,915
54,865
Other income, net
276
913
Interest charges
7,232
5,339
Income Before Income Taxes
47,959
50,439
Income taxes
11,615
13,506
Net Income
$ 36,344
$ 36,933
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
Basic
$ 2.05
$ 2.09
Diluted
$ 2.04
$ 2.08
Financial Summary Highlights
Key variances in results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Pre-tax
Income
Net
Income
Earnings
Per Share
First Quarter of 2022 Reported Results
$ 50,439
$ 36,933
$ 2.08
Adjusting for Unusual items:
One-time benefit associated with reduction in state tax rate
—
1,284
0.07
—
1,284
0.07
Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:
Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather
(6,916)
(5,241)
(0.29)
Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*
4,097
3,104
0.17
Increased propane margins and service fees
3,064
2,322
0.13
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)
1,522
1,153
0.06
Increased margins related to demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services*
1,288
976
0.05
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*
798
605
0.03
Natural gas transmission service expansions*
481
365
0.02
Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments
(320)
(242)
(0.01)
4,014
3,042
0.16
(Increased) Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
(1,142)
(866)
(0.05)
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
(1,125)
(852)
(0.05)
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
(1,061)
(804)
(0.05)
(3,328)
(2,522)
(0.15)
Interest charges
(1,893)
(1,435)
(0.08)
Changes in Other income, net
(706)
(535)
(0.03)
Net other changes
(567)
(423)
(0.01)
(3,166)
(2,393)
(0.12)
First Quarter of 2023 Reported Results
$ 47,959
$ 36,344
$ 2.04
* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.
Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives
The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, and to further grow its businesses and earnings, with the intention to increase shareholder value. The following table includes the major projects and initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year. The discussion of the Company's major projects accompanying this table, includes those projects which began generating adjusted gross margin in the current year, or those which are expected to contribute adjusted gross margin beginning in future years. A comprehensive discussion of all projects reflected below can be found in the Company's first quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated.
Adjusted Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Estimate for
March 31,
December 31,
Fiscal
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2023
2024
Pipeline Expansions:
Guernsey Power Station
$ 365
$ 263
$ 1,377
$ 1,486
$ 1,482
Southern Expansion
—
—
—
586
2,344
Winter Haven Expansion
139
33
260
576
626
Beachside Pipeline Expansion
—
—
—
1,825
2,451
North Ocean City Connector
—
—
—
—
200
St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion
—
—
—
268
584
Clean Energy (1)
247
—
126
1,009
1,009
Wildlight
26
—
—
528
2,000
Lake Wales
—
—
—
TBD
TBD
Total Pipeline Expansions
777
296
1,763
6,278
10,696
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
3,521
2,233
11,100
12,521
12,348
Regulatory Initiatives:
Florida GUARD program
—
—
—
TBD
TBD
Capital Cost Surcharge Programs
720
517
2,001
2,811
3,558
Florida Rate Case Proceeding (2)
4,097
—
2,474
16,289
17,153
Electric Storm Protection Plan
206
—
486
1,663
3,032
Total Regulatory Initiatives
5,023
517
4,961
20,763
23,743
Total
$ 9,321
$ 3,046
$ 17,824
$ 39,562
$ 46,787
(1)
Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services.
(2)
Includes adjusted gross margin during the first quarter of 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates.
Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives
Pipeline Expansions
Southern Expansion
Eastern Shore plans to install a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts/d of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The Company obtained FERC approval for this project in December 2022 and it is currently estimated to go into service in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Beachside Pipeline Expansion
In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and an unrelated party, Florida City Gas, entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline has constructed approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. Construction is complete and the project went into service during April 2023.
North Ocean City Connector
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began construction of an extension of service into North Ocean City, Maryland. The Company's Delaware natural gas division and its subsidiary, Sandpiper Energy, Inc. are installing approximately 5.7 miles of pipeline across southern Sussex County, Delaware to Fenwick Island, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland. The project will reinforce the Company's existing system in Ocean City, Maryland and allow for incremental growth along the pipeline. Construction of this project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin in connection with this project is expected to be recognized contingent upon the completion and approval of the Company's next rate case in Maryland.
St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion
In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension will be used to support new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion will also improve reliability and provide operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. Construction is forecasted to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.
Wildlight Expansion
In August 2022, Peninsula Pipeline and FPU filed a joint petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement associated with the Wildlight planned community located in Nassau County, Florida. The project enables the Company to meet the significant growing demand for service in Yulee, Florida. The agreement allows the Company to build the project during the construction and build-out of the community, and charge the reservation rate as each phase of the project goes into service. Construction of the pipeline facilities will occur in two separate phases. Phase one consists of three extensions with associated facilities, and a gas injection interconnect with associated facilities. Phase two will consist of two additional pipeline extensions. Various phases of the project commenced in the first quarter of 2023, with construction on the overall project continuing through 2025.
Lake Wales
In February 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 9,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Lake Wales, Florida area. Approval of the agreement by the Florida PSC will enable Peninsula Pipeline to begin executing on the acquisition of an existing pipeline in the area that will be utilized to serve existing natural gas customers as well as new customers. The Florida PSC approved the petition in April 2023.
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
The Company has made a commitment to meet customer demand for CNG, RNG and LNG in the markets we serve. This has included making investments within Marlin Gas Services to be able to transport these products through its virtual pipeline fleet to customers. To date, the Company has also made an infrastructure investment in Ohio, enabling RNG to fuel a third-party landfill fleet and to transport RNG to end use customers off its pipeline system. Similarly, the Company announced in March 2022, the opening of a high-capacity CNG truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia. As one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, it will offer a RNG option to customers in the near future. The Company constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas.
The Company is also involved in various other projects, all at various stages and all with different opportunities to participate across the energy value chain. In many of these projects, Marlin will play a key role in ensuring the RNG is transported to one of the Company's many pipeline systems where it will be injected. The Company includes its RNG transportation services and infrastructure related adjusted gross margin from across the organization in combination with CNG and LNG projects.
Discussed below are some of the recently completed projects as well as a sample of the growth projects in which we are currently involved.
As new projects are finalized, we will provide additional detail on those projects at that time.
Full Circle Dairy
In February 2023, the Company announced plans to construct, own and operate a dairy manure RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy in Madison County, Florida. The project consists of a facility converting dairy manure to RNG and transportation assets to bring the gas to market. The first injection of RNG is projected to occur in the first half of 2024.
Planet Found Energy Development
In late October 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Planet Found Energy Development ("Planet Found"). Planet Found's farm scale anaerobic digestion pilot system and technology produces biogas from 1,200 tons of poultry litter annually, which can be used to create renewable energy in the form of electricity or upgraded to renewable natural gas. In addition to generating biogas, Planet Found's nutrient capture system plays a major role in converting digestate into a nutrient-rich soil conditioner, which is distributed to bulk and retail markets under the brand Element Soil. The transaction will accelerate Chesapeake Utilities' efforts in converting poultry waste to renewable, sustainable energy while simultaneously improving the local environments in its service territories. The expertise, technologies and know-how can be leveraged for various scale projects across the Company's geographic footprint.
Regulatory Initiatives
Florida Gas Utility Access and Replacement Directive ("GUARD") Program
In February 2023, FPU filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of the GUARD program. GUARD is a proposed ten-year program to enhance the safety, reliability and accessibility of portions of the Company's natural gas distribution system. The Company has identified various categories of eligible projects to be included in GUARD, which includes the relocation of mains and service lines located in rear easements and other difficult to access areas to the front of the street, the replacement of problematic distribution mains, service lines and M&R equipment, and system reliability projects. The petition is currently under review by the Florida PSC.
Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin
Weather and Consumption
For the first quarter of 2023, lower consumption driven primarily by weather resulted in a $6.9 million decrease in adjusted gross margin compared to the same period in 2022. The impact to adjusted gross margin was largely the result of unprecedented temperatures in our northern service territories that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. Assuming normal temperatures, as detailed below, gross margin would have been higher by $5.4 million. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.
HDD and CDD Information
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Variance
Delmarva
Actual HDD
1,774
2,181
(407)
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
2,285
2,255
30
Variance from Normal
(511)
(74)
Florida
Actual HDD
344
497
(153)
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
505
497
8
Variance from Normal
(161)
—
Ohio
Actual HDD
2,384
2,926
(542)
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
2,965
2,912
53
Variance from Normal
(581)
14
Florida
Actual CDD
323
195
128
10-Year Average CDD ("Normal")
192
197
(5)
Variance from Normal
131
(2)
Natural Gas Distribution Growth
The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida increased by approximately 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, during 2023. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and infrastructure is added to support the growth, there is increased load from both residential customers as well as new commercial and industrial customers. The details are provided in the following table:
Adjusted Gross Margin**
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Delmarva Peninsula
Florida
Customer growth:
Residential
$ 610
$ 316
Commercial and industrial
212
384
Total customer growth (1)
$ 822
$ 700
(1)
Customer growth amounts for Florida include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding.
Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates
The Company's capital expenditures were $41.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2023 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:
2023
(in thousands)
Low
High
Regulated Energy:
Natural gas distribution
$ 89,000
$ 100,000
Natural gas transmission
50,000
60,000
Electric distribution
13,000
15,000
Total Regulated Energy
152,000
175,000
Unregulated Energy:
Propane distribution
15,000
16,000
Energy transmission
8,000
9,000
Other unregulated energy
23,000
27,000
Total Unregulated Energy
46,000
52,000
Other:
Corporate and other businesses
2,000
3,000
Total 2023 Forecasted Capital Expenditures
$ 200,000
$ 230,000
The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts.
The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 53 percent as of March 31, 2023.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Operating Revenues
Regulated Energy
$ 142,270
$ 127,891
Unregulated Energy and other
75,859
94,989
Total Operating Revenues
218,129
222,880
Operating Expenses
Natural gas and electricity costs
55,288
45,442
Propane and natural gas costs
33,301
51,739
Operations
44,767
42,793
Maintenance
5,104
4,264
Depreciation and amortization
17,183
16,977
Other taxes
7,571
6,800
Total operating expenses
163,214
168,015
Operating Income
54,915
54,865
Other income, net
276
913
Interest charges
7,232
5,339
Income Before Income Taxes
47,959
50,439
Income Taxes
11,615
13,506
Net Income
$ 36,344
$ 36,933
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
17,759,896
17,678,060
Diluted
17,831,772
17,761,119
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
Basic
$ 2.05
$ 2.09
Diluted
$ 2.04
$ 2.08
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Assets
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Property, Plant and Equipment
Regulated Energy
$ 1,835,261
$ 1,802,999
Unregulated Energy
395,052
393,215
Other businesses and eliminations
29,695
29,890
Total property, plant and equipment
2,260,008
2,226,104
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(476,407)
(462,926)
Plus: Construction work in progress
53,094
47,295
Net property, plant and equipment
1,836,695
1,810,473
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,065
6,204
Trade and other receivables
65,130
65,758
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(2,820)
(2,877)
Trade and other receivables, net
62,310
62,881
Accrued revenue
24,135
29,206
Propane inventory, at average cost
8,505
9,365
Other inventory, at average cost
17,520
16,896
Regulatory assets
27,874
41,439
Storage gas prepayments
1,228
6,364
Income taxes receivable
—
2,541
Prepaid expenses
12,990
15,865
Derivative assets, at fair value
1,248
2,787
Other current assets
629
428
Total current assets
159,504
193,976
Deferred Charges and Other Assets
Goodwill
46,213
46,213
Other intangible assets, net
17,412
17,859
Investments, at fair value
10,866
10,576
Derivative assets, at fair value
898
982
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,272
14,421
Regulatory assets
99,379
108,214
Receivables and other deferred charges
12,312
12,323
Total deferred charges and other assets
201,352
210,588
Total Assets
$ 2,197,551
$ 2,215,037
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Capitalization and Liabilities
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Capitalization
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares),
$ —
$ —
Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000 shares)
8,659
8,635
Additional paid-in capital
379,703
380,036
Retained earnings
472,209
445,509
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,983)
(1,379)
Deferred compensation obligation
8,816
7,060
Treasury stock
(8,816)
(7,060)
Total stockholders' equity
858,588
832,801
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
656,284
578,388
Total capitalization
1,514,872
1,411,189
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
21,489
21,483
Short-term borrowing
94,079
202,157
Accounts payable
38,193
61,496
Customer deposits and refunds
36,676
37,152
Accrued interest
4,849
3,349
Dividends payable
9,518
9,492
Accrued compensation
6,350
14,660
Regulatory liabilities
10,556
5,031
Income taxes payable
7,554
—
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
798
585
Other accrued liabilities
16,717
13,618
Total current liabilities
246,779
369,023
Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
258,399
256,167
Regulatory liabilities
143,642
142,989
Environmental liabilities
2,530
3,272
Other pension and benefit costs
17,190
16,965
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
636
1,630
Operating lease - liabilities
12,110
12,392
Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities
1,393
1,410
Total deferred credits and other liabilities
435,900
434,825
Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$ 2,197,551
$ 2,215,037
(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Delmarva NG
Florida
FPU Electric
Delmarva
Florida
FPU Electric
Operating Revenues
Residential
$ 42,020
$ 16,496
$ 11,357
$ 37,654
$ 15,191
$ 8,921
Commercial and Industrial
21,425
25,739
11,740
18,948
26,075
8,601
Other (1)
(3,052)
4,123
(360)
(655)
(980)
1,567
Total Operating Revenues
$ 60,393
$ 46,358
$ 22,737
$ 55,947
$ 40,286
$ 19,089
Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)
Residential
2,291,320
753,756
68,517
2,492,192
769,350
72,562
Commercial and Industrial
3,387,831
10,307,956
68,703
3,428,730
10,671,436
72,641
Other
87,536
627,934
—
91,889
855,009
1,991
Total
5,766,687
11,689,646
137,220
6,012,811
12,295,795
147,194
Average Customers
Residential
96,511
87,325
25,616
91,234
83,665
25,398
Commercial and Industrial
8,270
8,409
7,359
8,158
8,269
7,320
Other
24
6
—
4
6
—
Total
104,805
95,740
32,975
99,396
91,940
32,718
(1) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.
(2) In accordance with the Florida PSC approval of our natural gas base rate proceeding, effective March 1, 2023, our natural gas distribution businesses in Florida (FPU, FPU-Indiantown division, FPU-Fort Meade division and Chesapeake Utilities CFG division, collectively, "Florida natural gas distribution businesses") have been consolidated for rate-making purposes and amounts above are now being presented on a consolidated basis consistent with the final rate order.
