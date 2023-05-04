California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) Announces Agreement with Local Logic

Leading location intelligence provider to bring unparalleled location data insights to the largest MLS in the United States

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service ( CRMLS ), the United States' largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, today announced an agreement with Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities. Through this arrangement, Local Logic will provide all current CRMLS users with powerful localized data insights such as Demographics, Location Scores, Local Neighborhood Profiles, Points of Interest, and School Data. Local Logic's products will be accessible in existing CRMLS tools and included in future member solution launches.

Local Logic continues to cement its position as the leading location data provider for the real estate industry. The company's platform provides a vast amount of data with a focus on precise accuracy, which affords organizations like CRMLS the advantage of a single solution with multiple data insights and removes the need to rely on multiple third-party vendors.

"By working with Local Logic, CRMLS continues to expand our mission to provide as much property-centric data to our users by offering the most innovative data solutions," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Local Logic's industry-leading data will provide our users with a competitive edge and empower them with incredibly comprehensive information that goes far beyond basics of a property."

"CRMLS is known for its innovation and providing its users with industry-leading technology solutions to power their work," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. "We're so excited to bring the power of our data insights to CRMLS users and clients."

Local Logic has built proprietary insights on over 75 billion data points that quantify the built world using data and AI. The company's insights are used across the $217 trillion real estate market by making location universally understandable and actionable for investors, developers, and governments with the ambition of helping build cities that are more sustainable and equitable for the people that live in them.

Local Logic's data will be available for use in all CRMLS systems including Matrix, Paragon, and Flexmls by mid-year 2023.

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its users. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.org.

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses. For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please visit LocalLogic.co.

