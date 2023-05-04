ELLKAY RECEIVES POINTS OF LIGHT RECOGNITION AWARD FROM KLAS RESEARCH FOR PAYER/PROVIDER CONNECTIVITY INITIATIVE

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY is honored to receive the KLAS Research Points of Light Recognition Award. This award comes after the recent publication of the KLAS Research K2 Collaborative Points of Light 2023 report that recognized payer/provider collaboration efforts achieved by health plans, healthcare organizations, and vendors. The report highlights the achievements ELLKAY and its partners made to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and ultimately improve the patient experience. This award comes shortly after ELLKAY received the KLAS Research Censinet Measured Cybersecurity Transparent badge, providing an industry-wide 'Cybersecurity Transparency' preparedness rating for vendor products evaluated by KLAS in healthcare.

(PRNewsfoto/ELLKAY, LLC) (PRNewswire)

ELLKAY Receives KLAS Points Of Light Recognition Award Along With Censinet Measured Cybersecurity Transparent Badge

Chief Innovation Officer at ELLKAY, Shreya Patel, said, "We are delighted that KLAS Research honored ELLKAY with this award, recognizing our success in the payer/provider initiative to support health plans' digital quality programs. Our goal in the market is to continue improving the quality of care and reducing burdens for payers and their provider partners. We will continue to steer our product strategy and innovation to provide true value, address the gaps and respond to the challenges our partners face in the healthcare industry."

The health system is obligated to send data to their contracted health plans and the process was draining on resources for both payer and health system staff who were tied up in the manual process for chart pulls and handling. The health system's goal, to implement innovations that improve patient outcomes and drive value-based care, is made possible through ELLKAY's clinical data connectivity, helping the bi-directional connection across multiple care providers to share data and improve workflow efficiencies. With ELLKAY's solution, these manual processes have been reduced, allowing the health system to share data efficiently with their multiple contracted health plans. ELLKAY is a NCQA DAV and HITRUST certified partner, giving partners peace of mind to ensure the security of their data as they move closer to their digital healthcare initiatives.

ELLKAY has also just launched two new solutions, LKOpera and Claims Management Archive for Payer. The LKOpera Platform orchestrates enterprise interoperability and healthcare data management across the healthcare continuum. LKOpera supports digital transformation, data aggregation, and internal and external interface management for hospitals and health systems, while helping health plans achieve value-based care, streamlined data collection, and interoperability compliance. ELLKAY's Claims Management Archive ensures historical data stays safe and secure with an easily accessible data archive.

Ajay Kapare, President at ELLKAY, noted, "ELLKAY is continually searching for innovative solutions to meet industry pain points. ELLKAY spends countless hours with the ELLKAY Advisory Board members, conducting focus groups with CIOs and attending conferences to keep our finger on the pulse of what is most critical today and in the future of healthcare technology. The resounding message we heard was a need for a single platform to provide digital transformation, interface management, and data aggregation. LKOpera was developed to meet that demand."

Payer and provider connectivity continues to be an area where healthcare will see radical transformation as digital healthcare becomes a standard platform of care. If you're ready to talk more about your data interoperability with Team ELLKAY or to learn more about LKOpera and the Claims Management Archive, visit www.ELLKAY.com, call (201) 791-0606, or email TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With over 20 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 750+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC