Indivior names McKinney US AOR for in-market brands

The global pharmaceutical company has tapped McKinney to lead strategy, creative and digital for Sublocade and Perseris

DURHAM, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior has tapped full-service creative and digital agency McKinney as its US Agency Of Record (AOR) for the US Addiction Sciences and US Behavioral Health business units. The business was previously held by Klick Health, Area 23 and Havas Tonic. As US AOR, McKinney will help promote a nimble, forward thinking, and interactive market strategy, executed with precision, to include enabling omnichannel customer engagement.

"This is a significant win for our McKinney Health group. We are excited to be working with Indivior and applying our award-winning strategy and creativity to these brands," said Joe Maglio, CEO of McKinney. "This establishes McKinney Health as a key player in the industry and serves as a proof of concept for our innovative approach."

Led by healthcare industry veteran Michael McNamara, McKinney Health launched in June 2022, and has since grown from six to over 40 health-specific staff. The group is rapidly expanding with new experience design capabilities and senior hires across creative, medical and strategy. In addition to Indivior, McKinney Health has worked with Zhou Nutrition and Alcon Pharmaceuticals, and is consulting on other McKinney brands that play in the wellness space, such as Stop & Shop and Blue Diamond Growers.

About McKinney

McKinney is a creative and media agency headquartered in Durham, NC, with locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and New York. Part of the Cheil Worldwide network, McKinney's footprint gives us direct access to Main Street America while being steeped in the latest in entertainment, emerging trends, and innovation. We partner with clients — from the top marketers in the world to nonprofits — to help them realize their untapped potential.

We've been recognized by Cannes Lions, Effies, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO, LIA, the Shortys, and The Webby Awards, among others. McKinney works with brands, across a broad range of categories, to create and implement a modern communications ecosystem. Some of our current client partners include Popeyes, Blue Diamond Growers, Pampers, Little Caesars, Puma Running, Stop & Shop, ESPN, Samsung, Indivior, Sherwin-Williams and Choice Hotels International, as well as pro bono clients Urban Ministries of Durham and the Ad Council. For more information, visit mckinney.com .

