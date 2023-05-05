InPlay Unveils World's Smallest Bluetooth SoC in WLCSP Package

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InPlay Inc., a leading provider of advanced IoT solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its award-winning NanoBeacon SoC IN100 in a groundbreaking Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP). The new package, measuring an ultra-small 1.1mm x 2.0mm x 0.35mm, sets the record as the world's smallest Bluetooth System on a Chip (SoC).

The new package, measuring an ultra-small 1.1mm x 2.0mm x 0.35mm, sets the record as the world's smallest Bluetooth System SoC.

The NanoBeacon IN100 in its new WLCSP package pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the IoT industry, creating a new world of possibilities for applications where space is at a premium and the ability to transmit information is crucial.

"The release of the NanoBeacon IN100 in the WLCSP package is a testament to InPlay's dedication to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of the IoT market," said Jason Wu, Cofounder and CEO of InPlay Inc. "We are excited to see how this new offering will inspire our customers to develop novel applications and solutions."

The NanoBeacon IN100's ultra-small size makes it a perfect choice for a wide range of applications:

Printable Tags for Asset Tracking: The ultra-thin form factor of the NanoBeacon IN100 makes it an ideal choice for printable tags that broadcast location or sensor data, greatly enhancing the efficiency of asset tracking in various settings.

Healthcare Data Broadcast: Wearable health monitoring devices, such as smart patches or wristbands, can leverage IN100's small size to broadcast vital health stats to caregivers or health monitoring systems.

Smart Textiles: The integration of the NanoBeacon IN100 can allow sports gear or uniforms to transmit performance stats or environmental conditions to coaches or command centers, without the need for bulky hardware.

Miniature Drones: The small footprint and light weight of the NanoBeacon IN100 make it a great fit for drones, where it can broadcast location, telemetry, or other mission-critical data.

Smart Jewelry: The NanoBeacon IN100 can be seamlessly incorporated into jewelry or accessories, enabling them to broadcast user-defined data such as emergency contact info or health data, without compromising on style or comfort.

InPlay Inc. is excited to see the innovative solutions that will emerge from the release of the NanoBeacon SoC IN100 in its new WLCSP package. As the company continues to push the boundaries of IoT technology, it looks forward to continuing to offer its customers cutting-edge solutions that meet their unique needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.inplay-tech.com.

About InPlay

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.

