This Week in People & Culture News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- The Trevor Project's Annual U.S. National Survey of LGBTQ Young People Underscores Negative Mental Health Impacts of Anti-LGBTQ Policies & Victimization
41% of respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including half of transgender and nonbinary young people and nearly 3 in 10 cisgender young people (29%). A large majority of LGBTQ young people also reported recent symptoms of anxiety (67%) and depression (54%), yet 56% of young people who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.
- SAS announces first HBCU Fellows
Fellows are chosen based on interest in data analytics, feasibility of proposed plan, and projected impact to teaching. The inaugural cohort is using SAS to explore compelling real-world applications in financial services and investing, human resources, marketing, and sports analytics.
- SKITTLES® Artist Designed 2023 Pride Packs Shine a Light on LGBTQ+ Stories
For the fourth year in a row, SKITTLES Pride packs will "give up its rainbow" to support the LGBTQ+ Community and GLAAD's changemaking work.
- 70% of Women Wish They Knew More About Postpartum Mental Health Before Giving Birth, with Higher Percentages in Minority Communities: MetroPlusHealth Survey
According to the survey, 50% of respondents incorrectly believe that Black and white birthing people have the same maternal mortality rate. In fact, Black patients are three times more likely than their white counterparts to die from a pregnancy-related complication, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- AARP Bulletin: AI Crimes on the Rise, The Changing Retail Landscape, Tackling Your Credit Card Debt, and Online Health Misinformation
In the May issue's cover story, AARP details the full breadth of today's retail advances, both online and in-store, that can make shopping faster, easier, cheaper and yes – more enjoyable.
- Annual Survey Reveals 1 in 2 Asian Americans Feel Unsafe; Nearly 80% Do Not Fully Feel They Belong and Are Accepted in the U.S.
TAAF, supported by leading AAPI scholars and research organizations such as LAAUNCH, AAPI Data, and Asian American Research Initiative, designed and implemented the STAATUS Index study. The results from the study inform TAAF's own programming including supporting initiatives that counter bias and build belonging among AAPIs.
- Alice L. Walton Foundation, Ford Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and Pilot House Philanthropy Announce Investments for More Diverse Leadership in Art Museums
Over the next five years, the LAM funders will commit over $11M in funding to museums to increase racial equity in leadership roles such as curators, conservators, collections managers, community engagement staff, educators, and other senior leaders in a manner designed to advance racial equity.
- Foundation Fighting Blindness and Athletes for Hope Announce Strategic Partnership
Throughout May, coproduced content will showcase sighted and visually impaired athletes from all walks of life who will share their personal stories of what life has been like through the changing lens of their own eyes. Between the individuals, there will be similarities, but for some, staying mentally healthy and balanced plays a significant role in their personal journey of vision loss.
- Black Women's Health Imperative to Celebrate N.O.U.R.I.S.H Doula Program Graduation at Reginald F. Lewis Museum
N.O.U.R.I.S.H (New Opportunity to Uncover our Resources Intuition Spirit and Healing) is a unique program that focuses on training doulas to support Black families through preconception, pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.
- Utah Museum of Contemporary Art Celebrates LGBTQIA2S+ Youth Artists with OUT LOUD Exhibition
Out Loud is an artistic platform for young LGBTQIA2S+ voices in Utah. Through a 12-week workshop series, these teenage artists have explored new mediums and developed their creative voices with support from local queer artists and Museum mentors.
