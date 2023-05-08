Eric Solomon, Esteemed Tax Authority, Joins Ivins, Phillips & Barker

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivins, Phillips & Barker (IPB) proudly announces that Eric Solomon, former Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy at Treasury, has joined the firm as a Partner in its Washington, DC office.

Solomon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to IPB, having most recently served as a Partner and then Senior Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, where he focused on transactional tax, tax policy, and tax controversy issues. Previously, Solomon held the position of co-director of Ernst & Young's national tax department. His distinguished career also includes serving in the Office of Tax Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department from 1999 to 2009 and at the IRS from 1990 to 1996. At the Treasury Department, he served in both the Clinton and George W. Bush Administrations. He was Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy, the highest tax policy position in the Treasury, from 2006 to 2009. At the IRS, he headed the corporate tax division in the Office of Chief Counsel.

Eric Fox, Managing Partner of IPB, expressed enthusiasm about Solomon's arrival, stating, "We are excited to welcome Eric to our firm. His exceptional tax knowledge and remarkable reputation make him a perfect fit for our talented and highly regarded team. We have no doubt that Eric's vast experience and unique insights will prove particularly invaluable to our corporate clients in dealing with complex transactions."

IPB Counsel and former Joint Committee Chief of Staff, Hank Gutman, added, "Having taught and practiced law with Eric in the past, I am thrilled to be reunited with him and share the opportunities it provides for my colleagues and our clients."

Solomon's illustrious career has been marked by numerous awards for his legal achievements and government service. Among these accolades are the Alexander Hamilton Award, the highest award for Treasury service, and the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award. He has held the position of chair of the American Bar Association Section of Taxation and is an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center, teaching a course in corporate taxation.

"I'm excited to join this outstanding team and help clients navigate their difficult tax issues," Solomon said. "IPB's team sets the bar high, with its deep understanding of tax law and reputation for unmatched client service."

Ivins, Phillips & Barker (IPB) is a boutique law firm devoted exclusively to tax, employee benefits, and estate planning, with headquarters in Washington, DC. IPB specializes in representing Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients in corporate tax and employee benefits matters, and has developed an extraordinary number of senior-level tax executives in U.S. government service. For more information about IPB, please visit www.ipbtax.com .

