Stanton Chase, D.C. Hosts Webinar on Preventing New Hires from Getting Recruited Out

Experienced Human Resources and Talent Executives Will Discuss Causes and Solutions

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations often make significant investments of time and money to hire senior leaders for executive roles. But many employers are seeing these new hires quickly recruited out by the competition, and they're back to square one.

The Stanton Chase Washington, D.C. office will host a webinar examining causes and solutions on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET. The webinar will feature:

A panel of experienced human resources and talent experts with insight on why high level talent are at risk for departure.

Steps employers can take before and after hiring to increase an employee's tenure and success.

How to to course correct if a new executive departs.

Register here.

Webinar panelists include:

Colette Colclough , Vice President for Human Resources at Maryland Public Television with more than 20 years of experience in human resources, training, and management.

Tracy Ferry , Director at Stanton Chase and former Head of Global Talent for Godiva Chocolatier with more than 20 years of talent and search experience.

Bill Stratton , Managing Director at Stanton Chase with more than 20 years of executive search and leadership development experience.

Natalie Stute , Chief Human Resources Officer at CentralSquare with more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership.

About Stanton Chase

Established in 1990, Stanton Chase is a leading global executive search firms. The company operates through focused industry practice groups, each led by a global practice team leader. Stanton Chase consultants offer unparalleled expertise via three core services: executive search, executive assessment, and board services. The company's Washington, D.C. office has an established track record of delivering executive search excellence to its clients in the nonprofit, aerospace, media, private equity, and government contracting sectors. More information is available here.

