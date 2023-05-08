TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Partnership with Ridesharing Platform to Develop Smart Digital Logistics and Establish an Industrial Logistics System

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Call Me Travel Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Call Me"), a shared ride platform that provides full-service solutions, to develop smart digital logistics and establish an industrial logistics system. The core team of Call Me are top-tier internet industry talents in China. They previously worked in prestigious sizeable Chinese Internet companies and investment institutions, including Tencent, Ant Group, Zhubajie Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Chongqing Zhubajie Network Limited Company), Shenzhen Rongchuang Investment Co., Ltd., Sensegain Asset Management Group Co., Ltd., etc.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Call Me agrees to provide the Company with existing technology platforms and upstream and downstream resources in the new energy vehicle industry to facilitate the Company's business development. The Company agrees to introduce customer resources to Call Me to promote the platform's development. In addition, both parties mutually agree to establish a mechanism that promotes cooperation and negotiation. Each party will designate a supervisor to organize, coordinate, and drive efforts to encourage collaboration between the two parties.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Company, commented, "We are highly optimistic about the partnership. Our strategic partnership with Call Me is designed to enhance the Company's operational performance to be globalized, diversified, and industrialized, which will undoubtedly boost our profitability. We aim to build a comprehensive industrial logistics platform that seamlessly integrates online and offline services, using information technology and industrial logistics to create a powerful business ecosystem."

About Chongqing Call Me Travel Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in May 2016, Chongqing Call Me Travel Network Technology Co., Ltd. is a shared ride platform that provides full-service solutions for scenarios within the 0-200km range. With a focus on light-asset operation and a broad driver network, the company's core strengths lie in its data, product development, and operational capabilities. Through collaborations with various traffic partners, Call Me offers both urban and inter-city ride-hailing services and additional value-added ecological services, creating a distinctive business model that has successfully achieved rapid and profitable growth. Currently, the company holds operating licenses in over 170 cities throughout China and is linked to almost 20 ride-hailing platforms.

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in the commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal products from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations; the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by TD Holdings, Inc. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

