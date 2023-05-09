Andor Health Ranked Highest in Client Satisfaction for any Virtual Care Solution by Black Book Market Research

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses open AI and healthcare-trained ChatGPT models to orchestrate the way care teams collaborate, was rated Highest in Client Satisfaction for Virtual Care Solutions by Black Book Market Research LLC.

Black Book Research surveyed almost 1,000 clinicians and leaders across over 750 facilities using 18 evaluation criteria through an annual market research survey. After diving into the findings, Black Book awarded Andor Health as a leader in client satisfaction for any virtual care solution and designated Andor Health the top vendor for open AI & GPT, patient rounding, and provider collaboration.­

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR ThinkAndor® Strategic Alignment of Client Goals including VBC, RCM & Telehealth 9.80 Innovation & Optimization 9.84 Training 9.76 Client relationships and cultural fit 9.63 Trust, Accountability, Transparency, Ethics 9.65 Breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence 9.55 Deployment and implementation 9.30 Customization 9.86 Integration and interfaces 9.70 Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing 9.73 Compensation and employee performance 9.62 Reliability 9.70 Brand image and marketing communications 9.76 Marginal value adds and modules 9.86 Financial Stability & Managerial Viability 9.29 Data security, patient privacy and backup services 9.47 Account Management Support and customer care 9.75 Best of breed technology and process improvement 9.78 MEAN 9.67

Andor Health's innovative platform, ThinkAndor®, leverages open AI and healthcare-trained ChatGPT models to enable care teams and patients to connect anywhere across the care continuum. By unifying virtual health into one cohesive platform, ThinkAndor® enables the entire health system to virtually provide care at scale.

ThinkAndor® allows care teams to efficiently deliver care by leveraging media devices already in place, with no additional apps or setup. Existing video/audio endpoints can be multi-purposed to enable virtual nursing, virtual sitting, & virtual remote consultations – all at scale. Existing clinical workflows are untouched, empowering clinicians to join virtual sessions directly from the EHR.

"We focus on delivering first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the burden felt by our customers. So, the fact that this honor comes directly from our customers makes this recognition more meaningful," explained Raj Toleti, chairman and CEO, of Andor Health. "Our successful, at-scale deployments on an AI-based platform have been the key to our clients' extreme satisfaction."

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare decision makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector.

The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, the Black Book™ database of user satisfaction houses over 2,000,000 viewpoints on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technology, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance with thousands of updates added every week throughout the year. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

