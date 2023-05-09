CeraVe Announces Three-Year Partnership with The DAISY Foundation™ with Premiere of New Digital Short Spotlighting the Real Impact of Nurses

Leading Dermatological Skincare Brand Supports Non-Profit Established to Express Gratitude to Nurses by Sharing the Story of Two of its Honorees

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Nurses Month, therapeutic skincare brand CeraVe is extending its ongoing commitment to nurses by announcing a new multi-year partnership with The DAISY Foundation™, the international leader in meaningful recognition of nurses, to highlight the compassion and dedication represented within the nurse community. This National Nurses Week, CeraVe and The DAISY Foundation™ have debuted a heart-warming digital documentary short that shares the true story of a family whose lives were forever impacted by two New York nurses.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9168551-cerave-partnership-with-the-daisy-foundation-highlighting-nurses/

The short details the story of Maria Vento, a New Jersey mom who welcomed her daughter Sofia prematurely and with a congenital heart defect, and how nurses not only saved her life, but touched the lives of her family. During the long stays at hospitals that followed her birth, Vento and her family crossed paths with nurses Kathryn (Kat) Finley, BSN, RN, CCRN and Gabi Kats, BSN, RN, CCRN who each took special care of her daughter and supported the family through some of their toughest times. Finley's and Kats' above-and-beyond care for Sofia and her family led Vento to nominate them each for The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses®, which gives patients, families and colleagues the opportunity to nominate nurses who have created extraordinary relationships with patients through their acts of compassion.

CeraVe's new three-year partnership with The DAISY Foundation™ will help in their mission of expressing gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care that nurses provide to patients and their families.

"We at CeraVe have the utmost appreciation for the tireless dedication and profound impact of nurses, and we remain committed to ensuring nurses receive not only gratitude, but support and resources as well," said Jasteena Gill, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe. "Our partnership with The DAISY Foundation is an extension of our ongoing commitment to this mission, and over the next three years, we'll help them encourage patients and colleagues to thank and celebrate the nurses in their lives."

"Our mission as a foundation is rooted in expressing gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care they provide," said Tena Barnes Carraher, co-founder and Vice President of Marketing and Communications of The DAISY Foundation. "We're grateful for CeraVe's support to help us further that mission, starting with the release of this incredible story of the Vento family and how the compassionate care they received from Gabi and Kat inspired DAISY Award nominations."

As a continuation of the brand's support of nurses timed to National Nurses Week, CeraVe has partnered with Little Words Project, the original word bracelet, to provide a portion of sales donation to The DAISY Foundation™. From May 9 to May 12, Little Words Project will donate 25 percent of net proceeds from every "Nurse" bracelet sold on their website to The DAISY Foundation™, and CeraVe will match the donations generated. Purchase a bracelet by visiting Little Words Project's online store.

Head to CeraVe.com/Nurses to learn more about CeraVe's partnership with The DAISY Foundation™ and to watch this year's video. To learn more about The DAISY Foundation™ and how to honor a nurse in your life, visit CeraVe.com/Nurses or DAISYfoundation.org.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty with All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

About The DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. The compassionate care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidenced-based means of providing nurse recognition and thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. The foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 5,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing and funds nursing research and evidence-based practice studies. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.

View original content:

SOURCE CeraVe