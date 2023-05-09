Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Senior Living Executive Conference in New Orleans, LA

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it is hosting a booth at Argentum's 2023 Senior Living Executive Conference and Expo, being held May 8-10 in New Orleans, LA.

The conference is the official meeting of Argentum, the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living, and is described as an opportunity to connect with thousands of executives and experts in the senior living space, with over 750 exhibiting companies and thousands of participants.

The Company's booth will showcase Co-Diagnostics' upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ testing platform and its planned pipeline of respiratory disease diagnostics, including COVID-19, influenza, RSV and tuberculosis.

More information about the conference may be found here. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform, which is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale, are invited to visit the Company's booth.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

