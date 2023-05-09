Lumin Digital Named Among Nation's Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Lumin Digital has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list, which recognizes American companies that excel in creating exceptional work environments and company culture, whether operating in a physical facility or virtually. After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected only 591 honorees for the 2023 list.

Employees at each nominated company took part in a survey to rate management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Lumin achieved a score of 95.8 out of a 100-point scale, nearly five points higher than the average score of 91 for similar-sized companies. Lumin's survey results also revealed that 97% of participants reported being 'highly engaged' within the company, while 99% recommended the organization as a great place to work, demonstrating a strong culture of support for employee satisfaction and success.

"Our employees have worked together to cultivate a collaborative environment that values the success and well-being of every team member," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Lumin employees are the driving force behind everything we do, and we remain diligent in creating a culture that encourages personal growth, collaboration, innovation, and fulfillment. This recognition is proof of everyone's continued hard work and dedication towards creating a positive, long-lasting employee-led culture."

In addition to its ranking on the Best Workplaces list, Lumin was recognized in four special categories, including:

Established Excellence: 5-14 years in business

Prosperous and Thriving: $5 million - $50 million in gross revenue

Medium-Large: Employee size 100-499

Pacific Region: Alaska , California , Hawaii , Oregon , or Washington

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to realize its advantages. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Lumin Digital